Cavs unable to sustain fast start

× 1 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll wide receiver/defensive back Christian harper (3) runs for a touchdown during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 2 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll wide receiver/defensive back AJ Edwards (15) tackles the Ramsay running back during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 3 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll group tackle the Ramsay runner during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 4 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll running back/athlete Aaron Mason (6) jumps to try and tackle the Ramsay runner during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 5 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll offensive lineman/linebacker Davis Season (59) jumping over the downed Ramsay player during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 6 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll defensive lineman/athlete Lawrence Chambers Johnson (5) waits for the Ramsay offense during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 7 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll wide receiver/linebacker/athlete Cambell McFadden (14) sacks the Ramsay player by the foot during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 8 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football The Ramsay player is stopped in his tracks by the John Carroll defense during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 9 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll wide receiver/defensive back Christian harper (3) runs for a touchdown during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 10 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll wide receiver/defensive back James Hallman (18) tackles the Ramsay runner during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 11 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll defensive lineman/athlete Lawrence Chambers Johnson (5) hit the Ramsay runner so hard his helmet flew off during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 12 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll majoretts during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 13 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll dance team members during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 14 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll ’s Drum Major during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 15 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll ’s band during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 16 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll ’s band during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 17 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll players get ready to enter Legion Field during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 18 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll wide receiver/defensive back Christian harper (3) waves the black flag hyping his team up during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 19 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll players getting hyped up during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 20 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll players getting hyped up during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 21 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll cheerleaders during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 22 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll head coach Will Mara gives his team a pep talk during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 23 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll student trainers during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 24 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll wide receiver/defensive back Christian harper (3) makes a reception but lands inches out of bounds during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 25 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll wide receiver/defensive back Christian harper (3) during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 26 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll wide receiver/defensive back Jonah Gibbs (2) during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 27 of 27 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll cheerleaders during a game between John Carroll and Ramsay on Thursday, October. 7, 2021, at Legion Field - Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM -- The John Carroll Catholic High School football team fell 28-6 to region rival Ramsay at Legion Field on Thursday night.

In a game with a low-scoring first half and marred by over 30 penalties, Ramsay (5-2, 4-1 in Class 5A, Region 5) pulled away with three touchdowns in the final two quarters to seal the win over visiting John Carroll (3-4, 2-3).

“There were a few things [in the game] where if they go a different way, then it’s a different ball game,” John Carroll head coach Will Mara said. “I’m proud of our boys, that’s all I can say. They’re not going to lay down for anybody and they’re going to fight for everything they’ve got.”

In the early stages of the game, John Carroll grabbed the upper hand. After forcing a Ramsay punt on the first possession of the game, the Cavs took over inside their own 20-yard line. Consecutive penalties on John Carroll pushed the Cavs back to their own 3 and threatened to doom the drive before it got started, but one play turned it all around. Sophomore quarterback Carson McFadden found receiver Christian Harper on a quick pitch-and-catch screen and Harper did the rest, following a blocker and breaking a tackle before racing down the sideline for a 97-yard touchdown.

The ensuing extra point was missed, but with 8:54 to go in the first quarter, John Carroll led 6-0.

Ramsay, off to a slow start, would eventually answer back in the second quarter. After punting on each of their first three possessions, the Rams found some offensive momentum and were able to string together a nine-play, 57-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a 10-yard run by freshman running back Ashton Ashford. The touchdown dash put the Rams up 7-6 after the point after with 7:59 remaining in the half.

Ramsay would carry the one-point lead into the halftime break.

Though there were opportunities for the Cavaliers in the second half, the remainder of the game would turn up all Ramsay. After a John Carroll punt to start the half, Ramsay’s quarterback and punt returner Jmarcus Jones gave the Rams great starting field position at the Cavs 28-yard line. The hosts took advantage and Ashford scored his second rushing touchdown of the night, putting it over the goal line from 3 yards out to make it 14-6 with 5:36 to go in the third quarter.

Ramsay added another touchdown a few minutes later when, after picking off John Carroll’s McFadden, Jmarcus Jones found receiver Jalen Jones for a 76-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of the drive.

Ramsay’s Ashford would cap the scoring early in the fourth quarter with his third rushing touchdown of the night to make it 28-6.

“It’s been a long time since this late in the season, John Carroll was playing for a playoff game,” Mara said. “We’re still fighting every single game, and we’re not done yet. I’m proud of our guys, they’re working hard to turn things around. I’m proud of our seniors who have laid it all out for the last two years. There are good things coming.”

John Carroll travels to region foe Pleasant Grove for its next game on Oct. 15.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.