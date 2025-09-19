Cavs fall to Ramsay at home

× 1 of 21 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll quarterback Garrett Barnes (3) is sacked by Ramsay defensive end Jiquan Rogers (9) during a game between John-Carroll and Ramsay on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 21 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll running back Aubrey Coker (25) is stopped by Ramsay linebacker Jarred Brundidge (23) during a game between John-Carroll and Ramsay on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 21 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll running back Aubrey Coker (25) is pursued by Ramsay defensive tackle Christopher Chapman (53) during a game between John-Carroll and Ramsay on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. HOMEWOOD – The game plan was executed almost flawlessly for the first two quarters of play.

But a Ramsay High School touchdown on the final play of the second quarter gave the visitors the momentum, as the Rams knocked off John Carroll 40-7 on Friday night at Pat Sullivan Field.

John Carroll (1-4 overall, 1-2 in Class 5A, Region 5) wanted to slow the game down and pick its spots. The Cavs were able to do that for the most part, but Champion Rogers hit Mitchell Orr over the middle for a 35-yard touchdown pass to end the first half and give Ramsay a 19-7 edge.

Ramsay scored on Jordan Smith’s 45-yard run 38 seconds into the ball game, but the Cavaliers remained patient and optimistic. They capitalized on a bad punt snap, and Aubrey Coker scored on a 6-yard run to give his team a 7-6 lead midway through the opening quarter.

Rogers scrambled for a 30-yard score early in the second to give the Rams the lead back, and the Rams scored three more times in the second half to post the final tally.

“The defense is flying around and the offense is playing the kind of ball we’re wanting to play,” John Carroll head coach Will Mara said following the game. “We took some steps this week and that’s a really good football team. We asked a lot of our guys tonight and they didn’t back down.”

Some missed opportunities late in the second quarter ended up being the difference for the Cavs. They got into the red zone before missing a long field goal attempt, leading to Ramsay’s last-second touchdown in the second quarter.

“We knew we were going to have to be slow and steady and take chunks of time,” Mara said. “We’re going to have to do a little better being more consistent. One play per drive is kind of hurting us.”

Ramsay (2-3 overall, 2-1 in region) hasn’t had the best start to the season, but the Rams are still one of the most talented and dangerous teams in Class 5A. They put that on full display much of the evening. They rushed for 326 yards, with Smith leading the way. He only carried the ball nine times, but piled up 163 yards and two scores. Martin had 14 rushes for 86 yards and a score, and quarterback Rogers had 98 yards on five rushes.

Orr finished with 51 yards on a pair of grabs, including his touchdown. Pierce Alexander had two catches for 36 yards as well. Rogers finished the night 8-of-16 passing for 138 yards and a score. Standout defensive lineman Karlos May had an interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

John Carroll quarterback Garrett Barnes was 12-of-22 passing for 71 yards. His top target was Jackson Rankin, who finished with six grabs for 42 yards.

John Carroll was playing a little shorthanded, with standout linebacker Alex Plaia and right guard Bo Burke out due to injury. Mara wouldn’t make excuses for the loss, but those absences undoubtedly hindered the Cavs’ chances.

“We’ve got to get some guys healthy to get ready for the second half of region play,” Mara said.

Another milestone in the school’s facility improvements was reached Friday night, as the large video scoreboard was fully operational for the first time, flashing prompts for the crowd and other promotional videos and advertisements.

The facility projects serve as a hopeful parallel for the Cavs. Progress is sometimes slow, but there are significant victories along the way, and the new scoreboard was one of those moments for the school and the program.

“It’s the spirit of John Carroll embodied,” Mara said. “Next week, we’re going to come back out and put some good things on that board.”

John Carroll hosts Montevallo next Friday night in a non-region contest.

