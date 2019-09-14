Cavs fall to Parker

1 of 34
The John Carroll Cavaliers take the field at the start of Friday’s game between Parker and John Carroll Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll head coach Logan Colafrancesco watches from the sideline during a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Ethan Cull (7) runs the ball downfield during a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
The John Carroll Cavalier cheerleaders rally for their team in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll head coach Logan Colafrancesco reacts to a call on the sideline during a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Ethan Cull (7) runs the ball toward the end zone as he’s tackled by Parker’s Derrick Thomas (13) during a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Ethan Cull (7) runs the ball downfield during a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Oneal Mearchant (22) attempts to catch a pass in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Oneal Mearchant (22) attempts to make a catch guarded by Parker’s Amyas Cole (4) in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Aaron Mason (6) runs the ball in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Jharad Johnson (14) catches the snap in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Jeremiah Gibbs (8) carries the ball downfield in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll head coach Logan Colafrancesco talks to his team during a timeout in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
Parker’s Kambree Johnson (1) runs the ball as John Carroll’s Sam Lynch (63) and John Carroll’s Spencer Drouin (4) move in during a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
The John Carroll student section in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Jharad Johnson (14) steps back to make a play in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
Parker’s Kambree Johnson (1) runs the ball into the end zone and is brought down by John Carroll’s PJ Hepburn (29) in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
Parker’s Kambree Johnson (1) runs the ball into the end zone and is brought down by John Carroll’s PJ Hepburn (29) in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
Parker’s RaQuez Jackson (2) jumps to catch a deep pass from Parker’s Kambree Johnson (1) as he’s guarded by John Carroll’s PJ Hepburn (29) in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
Parker’s Amyas Cole (4) comes down with the ball on a reception guarded by John Carroll’s Christian Harper (3) in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
Parker’s Kambree Johnson (1) catches a snap during a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
Parker’s RaQuez Jackson (2) is unable to catch a deep pass from Parker’s Kambree Johnson (1) as he’s guarded by John Carroll’s PJ Hepburn (29) in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
Parker’s Kambree Johnson (1), right, fakes the handoff to Parker’s RaQuez Jackson (2) in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
Parker’s Kambree Johnson (1) is pushed out-of-bounds by John Carroll’s Marice Smith (13) during game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Obi Ifediba (16) kicks the ball during a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Jharad Johnson (14) catches the snap in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll head coach Logan Colafrancesco talks to John Carroll’s Oneal Mearchant (22) and John Carroll’s Ethan Cull (7) during a timeout in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Jharad Johnson (14) throws a pass guarded by Parker’s KeJuan Mosley (55) in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Jharad Johnson (14) gets ready to throw a pass in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Oneal Mearchant (22) attempts to make a catch guarded by Parker’s Amyas Cole (4) in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Brock Sanders (32) runs the ball downfield in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Jharad Johnson (14) hands the ball off to John Carroll’s Jeremiah Gibbs (8) in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Jeremiah Gibbs (8) runs the ball guarded by Parker’s Ashton Ellison (44) in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll’s Jeremiah Gibbs (8) runs the ball guarded by Parker’s Ashton Ellison (44) in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.
John Carroll Catholic High School fell to 0-2 in Class 5A, Region 4 action Friday night, losing to Parker 49-21 at Pat Sullivan Field.
The Cavs and Thundering Herd kept it close early on as Jharad Johnson connected with Ethan Cull on a near 40-yard touchdown pass to answer a Kambree Johnson to RaQuez Jackson touchdown for Parker.
Parker continued to attack, taking a 28-14 lead into the half.
Jeremiah Gibbs added two touchdowns for the Cavs, one in the first half and one in the second half. He finished the night with 85 yards rushing on 13 carries. Bad snaps and dropped passes plagued the Cavs though, thwarting any comeback possibility.
“Parker’s really good. They have an athletic quarterback, but we just shot ourselves in the foot. We have to develop mental toughness for when things go bad. We made too many mistakes in critical parts of the game,” said John Carroll head coach Logan Colafrancesco.
Jharad Johnson completed 14-of-28 passed for 231 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Cull led the receivers with four catches and 70 yards. John Carroll (2-2, 0-2 in region) will have a short turnaround this week, traveling to Lawson Field to take on Woodlawn (1-3, 0-2) on Thursday.
Woodlawn dropped its Friday game to Briarwood 38-20, ending a two-week scoring drought.
Click here to purchase photos from the game.