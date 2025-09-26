Cavs rock Montevallo 47-7 for second win of season

× 1 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll wide receiver Tucker Rice (12) completes a reception over Montevallo defensive back Quintez Hall (21) during a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll wide receiver Tucker Rice (12) celebrates his touchdown in the endzone with teammate wide receiver Braden White (13) during a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll's Emma Watkins is crowned Homecoming Queen during halftime in a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong Montevallo outside linebacker Caleb Meriweather (8) is taken down by John Carroll safety Garvey Hannon (7) during a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll running back Aubrey Coker (25) carries the ball during a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll kicker Max Sullivan (18) attempts the extra point during a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll running back Debo Battle (0) is tackled in the backfield by Montevallo linebacker Jackson Holsomback (15) during a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll quarterback Garrett Barnes (3) passes the ball during a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll wide receiver Joseph Hounkpe (24) celebrates his touchdown in the endzone with teammate wide receiver Kannon Hammock (8) during a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll marching band entertains the crowd before a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll marching band entertains the crowd before a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll's team captains prepare to take the field before a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong Montevallo quarterback Jordyn McCary (5) avoids a tackle by John Carroll safety Garvey Hannon (7) and dives into the endzone during a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong Montevallo quarterback Jordyn McCary (5) is pursued in the backfield by John Carroll defensive back Braden White (13) during a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll running back Debo Battle (0) celebrates his touchdown in the endzone with teammate offensive lineman Hugh Tighe (77) during a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 16 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll head coach Will Mara watches from the sidelines during a game between John Carroll and Montevallo on Fri, Sept. 26, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

HOMEWOOD — John Carroll dominated Montevallo 47-7 on Friday Night at Pat Sullivan Football Field for their second victory of the season.

“I thought we executed on offense and defense,” John Carroll Coach Will Mara said. “ Hopefully we can get back on track getting into second half of area play. Defense flew around and offense executed the game plan and it was overall a good team win.”

Just 37 seconds went off the clock before the Cavaliers got on the board with an Aubrey Coker rushing touchdown from the one-yard line. A QB keeper from senior Garrett Barnes added to the score in the first quarter. The Cavaliers missed the extra point to lead 13-0 after one quarter. Montevallo had one chance to score in the first quarter, but missed the field goal attempt.

Barnes threw to Tucker Rice for a touchdown catch early in the second quarter. That put the Cavs up 20-0. Coker rushed for his second touchdown of the night with 6:09 left in the 2nd quarter. John Carroll took a 26-0 to halftime.

John Carroll started the second half on the right track. Debo Battle ran in another rushing touchdown to give the Cavs a 33-0 lead. After a tough first half, Montevallo finally got its only score of the night on a QB keeper with 5:35 left in the third quarter.

A three-yard rushing touchdown put the Cavs up 40-7 with 10:50 remaining in the game.

John Carroll finished the scoring when the second team came in for both teams. Backup quarterback Harry White threw a strike to Joseph Honukpe.

Barnes accounted for two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing). Coker rushed for two touchdowns on the night. The Cavaliers scored five rushing touchdowns out of their seven total scores.

The Cavaliers move to 2-4 on the year while Montevallo drops to 1-4.

John Carroll heads to Wenonah for a region matchup at 7 p.m. next Friday.

“We will get into the film room and break them down this week,” Mara said. “I know it's a quick turnaround playing on Thursday, but they're explosive and they have athletes. We gotta be ready to play and try to get back on track in area play."

Barlow Wealth Advisory Group is a proud sponsor of John Carroll football coverage this fall.