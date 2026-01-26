John Carroll middle school and JV track teams close indoor season with standout performances

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Megan Massa × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Megan Massa × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Megan Massa × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Megan Massa × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Megan Massa × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Megan Massa Prev Next

John Carroll Catholic Middle School and JV track and field teams wrapped up an impressive indoor season marked by standout performances and promising state rankings.

At the Gold Championship Meet, the middle school boys team outperformed several larger programs — including Chelsea, Hewitt-Trussville and Hueytown — qualifying over 62% of the roster.

Notable individual performances include:

Izaiah Hurbert, who ran a significant personal best in the 400 meters and now ranks seventh in Alabama for his age group.

Owen McCarthy, who placed eighth in the 1600 meters and currently holds eighth in the state for that event, as well as 21st in the 800 meters.

At the high school level, several athletes have posted strong results in the 4A-5A classification:

Amelia Leath ranks seventh in the 1600m and eighth in the 800m.

Pryce Smith is currently third in the 60m hurdles.

Sawyer Bray holds the fourth spot in the pole vault rankings.

With multiple personal records recorded throughout the season, John Carroll High School’s track teams are trending upward as they head into the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham Crossplex on Friday, January 23, where they aim to qualify athletes for the state meet.