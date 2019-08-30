Cavs complete comeback, win in double overtime

× 1 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds John Carroll's head coach shouts instructions during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 2 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Jeremiah Gibbs runs for a touchdown during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 3 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds DJ Dunklin makes a tackle during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 4 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds The John Carroll band and dancers performed during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 5 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Jeremiah Gibbs runs the ball during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 6 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Ethan Cull makes a tackle during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 7 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Jeremiah Gibbs throws the ball during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 8 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds John Carroll celebrates a touchdown during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 9 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds The John Carroll band and dancers performed during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 10 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Isaiah Ambroise makes a tackle during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 11 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds John Carroll takes the field during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 12 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds John Carroll takes the field during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 13 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds John Carroll and Leeds prepare for the coin toss during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 14 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds John Carroll takes the field during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 15 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds John Carroll prepares to take the field during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 16 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds The John Carroll band and dancers performed during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 17 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds The John Carroll band and dancers performed during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 18 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Jharad Johnson makes a pass during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 19 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Isaiah Ambroise makes a tackle during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 20 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Brock Sanders watches his teammates during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 21 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds The John Carroll student section cheers on their team during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 22 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds The John Carroll defensive linemen make a play during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 23 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Chris Ohagwu makes a tackle during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 24 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds The John Carroll student section cheers during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 25 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds The John Carroll student section celebrates a play during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 26 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Jeremiah Gibbs makes a play during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 27 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds The John Carroll band and dancers performed during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 28 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Jeremiah Gibbs runs the ball during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 29 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds DJ Dunklin prepares for a play during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 30 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Obi Ifediba kicks the ball during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 31 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Aaron Mason makes a play during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 32 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds Jharad Johnson runs the ball during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. × 33 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Leeds John Carroll celebrates a touchdown during a game between Leeds and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM -- John Carroll Catholic High School pulled off an improbable comeback win in double overtime, knocking off Leeds and moving to 2-0 on the season.

John Carroll was down 27-21 with 1:39 left in the game and the Cavaliers mounted a comeback. They marched down the field and scored with 37 seconds left on a Jharad Johnson touchdown pass to Aaron Mason.

After multiple missed field goals, Johnson hit Jeremiah Gibbs in double coverage for a 10-yard touchdown to take the lead in double overtime. Leeds proceeded to score on its ensuing possession, but John Carroll stuffed the Leeds offense on the two-point try to come away with a win.

“It says a lot about what you do in the offseason,” John Carroll head coach Logan Colafrancesco said. “What we put those kids through in the offseason is the reason we won tonight. It’s preparing your mind to get through this. We’ve been preparing for this for four years to resurrect this program.”

Gibbs finished with 119 receiving yards on four catches and two touchdowns. Gibbs added a punt return touchdown and 35 yards rushing to lead the Cavs. Johnson finished with three touchdown passes.

Leeds started the scoring with a Jakobi Hunter 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. John Carroll answered early in the second quarter when Gibbs returned a punt 65 yards for the touchdown.

Leeds added to its lead, but Johnson found Gibbs for a 36-yard touchdown to cut the Cavs deficit to 14-13 at the half.

The third quarter was dominated by the defenses, before Omar Conley scored on a three-yard touchdown run to give Leeds a 21-13 lead. Conley also pulled down two interceptions on the night.

John Carroll didn’t waver. After a long pass play from Johnson to Gibbs, Spencer Drouin scored from 2 yards out. The two-point try was successful, tying the game at 21-21.

Conley scored on a 1-yard touchdown to give Leeds the 27-21 edge.

John Carroll sophomore Lawrence Johnson was carted off the field with an injury, and Gibbs said the win was for Johnson.

“We have to win it for him,” Gibbs said. “Nothing more than an overtime win, we just had to win it for Lawrence. We had our spirits in Lawrence and that’s why we won.”

The Cavs scored on a pass from Johnson to Mason to tie the game, but the point-after attempt was blocked and the game went to overtime.

John Carroll could not score in three plays in the first overtime and opted for a 28-yard field goal try, but it was blocked. Leeds attempted a winning field goal as well, but missed it to send the game to a second extra period.

On the first play of the second overtime, Johnson tossed a touchdown pass to Gibbs to give the Cavs the 34-27. Hunter scored for Leeds on the ensuing possession, but the Greenwave failed on the two-point conversion try, as John Carroll’s defense stood strong and stopped the ball carrier.

Next Friday, John Carroll opens Class 5A, Region 4 play against Fairfield.

Click here to purchase photos from the game.