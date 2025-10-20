John Carroll honors Heisman winner Pat Sullivan as part of major campus upgrades

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School John Carroll Catholic has completed extensive improvements to its athletic facilities, including Pat Sullivan Field. The The upgrades include the largest high school video display in the state and enhancements to the football, baseball and softball facilities — all made possible through the support of the John Carroll Excellence in Athletics Foundation. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic School John Carroll Catholic has completed extensive improvements to its athletic facilities, including Pat Sullivan Field. The The upgrades include the largest high school video display in the state and enhancements to the football, baseball and softball facilities — all made possible through the support of the John Carroll Excellence in Athletics Foundation. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School John Carroll Catholic has completed extensive improvements to its athletic facilities, including Pat Sullivan Field. The The upgrades include the largest high school video display in the state and enhancements to the football, baseball and softball facilities — all made possible through the support of the John Carroll Excellence in Athletics Foundation. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School John Carroll Catholic has completed extensive improvements to its athletic facilities, including Pat Sullivan Field. The The upgrades include the largest high school video display in the state and enhancements to the football, baseball and softball facilities — all made possible through the support of the John Carroll Excellence in Athletics Foundation. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School John Carroll Catholic has completed extensive improvements to its athletic facilities, including Pat Sullivan Field. The The upgrades include the largest high school video display in the state and enhancements to the football, baseball and softball facilities — all made possible through the support of the John Carroll Excellence in Athletics Foundation. × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School John Carroll Catholic has completed extensive improvements to its athletic facilities, including Pat Sullivan Field. The The upgrades include the largest high school video display in the state and enhancements to the football, baseball and softball facilities — all made possible through the support of the John Carroll Excellence in Athletics Foundation. Prev Next

John Carroll Catholic High School has completed a transformative year on campus, unveiling sweeping athletic facility upgrades while honoring the legacy of one of its most celebrated alumni — Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan.

During a ribbon-cutting event this fall, school leaders, students and members of the Diocese of Birmingham gathered to dedicate the newly renovated Pat Sullivan Field and tour improvements across campus. The upgrades include the largest high school video display in the state and enhancements to the football, baseball and softball facilities — all made possible through the support of the John Carroll Excellence in Athletics Foundation.

Sullivan, who died in 2019 after a celebrated career as a player, coach and broadcaster, began his athletic journey as a three-sport standout at John Carroll. In 1971, he became the first Auburn University athlete to win the Heisman Trophy. He went on to play in the NFL and later returned to Birmingham, where he coached at UAB and Samford University and mentored generations of young athletes.

This year, in a rare distinction, the Heisman Trust granted John Carroll permission to display the official Heisman logo on the field bearing Sullivan’s name. The tribute cements his place not only in Alabama sports history, but in the heart of the school that shaped him.

“These enhancements and collaborations represent the renewal of John Carroll’s longstanding commitment to excellence,” said Fr. Jon Chalmers, president of John Carroll Catholic High School. “Our students will benefit from facilities and programs that shape them into leaders of great faith, intellect and integrity.”

The renovations to campus athletic spaces include programmable LED field lighting, new concrete walkways and fencing, a renovated baseball field house and press box, and a new strength and conditioning wing. A major highlight: the installation of a state-of-the-art Daktronics video display — 26 feet high and 47 feet wide — and high-fidelity audio system designed to enhance both player and fan experience.

The new Pat Sullivan Field features eco-conscious synthetic turf made from a blend of walnut shells, coconut husk, cork and sand. The surface provides the feel of natural grass while offering durability for year-round athletic use. The surrounding track was also resurfaced using the same material used in Olympic qualifying meets.

John Carroll athletes took to the field for the 2025 season with the upgrades already in use. Players and coaches said the changes elevated both performance and school spirit, especially on Friday nights.

Beyond the facilities, the school also launched a new academic curriculum in partnership with local universities, EWTN and the Franciscan Friars of the Eternal Word. The programs include Catholic ethics in business, entrepreneurship, and digital media training rooted in faith-based values.

The efforts are part of a broader mission to unite “heart, mind, body and soul” across the John Carroll experience — a mission Sullivan himself lived out long before his name was etched into the turf.

To learn more about the school’s campaign and programs, visit jcchs.org.