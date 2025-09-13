Cavs earn 1st win of season

× 1 of 18 Expand John Carroll’s Aubrey Coker (25) celebrates a touchdown during a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 2 of 18 Expand John Carroll’s Debo Battle (0) guards an opponent during a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 3 of 18 Expand × 4 of 18 Expand John Carroll’s Jacob Childress (5) rushes the opposing qb during a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 5 of 18 Expand John Carroll majorette performs at halftime during a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 6 of 18 Expand × 7 of 18 Expand John Carroll majorette performs at halftime during a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 8 of 18 Expand John Carroll players take the field during a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 9 of 18 Expand John Carroll’s head coach Will Mara on the sideline during a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 10 of 18 Expand × 11 of 18 Expand × 12 of 18 Expand John Carroll's head coach Will Mara after a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 13 of 18 Expand John Carroll’s Jayden Starks (4) celebrates a big defenseive stop during a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 14 of 18 Expand John Carroll’s Liam Gil (84) returns a fumble for a touchdown during a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 15 of 18 Expand John Carroll’s student section during a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 16 of 18 Expand John Carroll’s (89) celebrates a touchdown during a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 17 of 18 Expand × 18 of 18 Expand John Carroll’s Max Sullivan (18) kicks off during a game between John Carrol and Hayden on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Robert Reid Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine. Prev Next

HAYDEN -- Perhaps the biggest play in a second half filled with offense came from John Carroll Catholic High School cornerback Jayden Starks.

It was Starks who came from the right side of the Hayden offense and hit quarterback Everett Hicks before he could throw. The ball popped loose during the hit and John Carroll linebacker Liam Gil scooped up the ball and raced 13 yards for the final points in a 36-26 Class 5A, Region 5 win for the Cavaliers in a game played at Hayden.

Starks’ big play on the corner blitz was also a matter of perfect timing.

“We've been running that two years and it finally hit,” John Carroll coach Will Mara said with a smile.

Better late than never.

The defensive touchdown came with 2:44 left in the game. The Cavaliers then iced the game with an interception by Jackson Rankin on the first snap of the following possession.

Once again, the defensive stops were a case of better late than never in a game between two teams looking for their first win of the season. Most of the second half was dominated by both of the offenses. It was quarterback Garrett Barnes leading the way for John Carroll.

“I'll say we challenged our quarterback this week,” said Mara, whose team led 13-12 at halftime. “We put it on him and he stepped up and this is one of the best games he's played in two years. He stepped up as a leader, he stepped up as a young man. I'm so impressed with Garrett Barnes.”

Barnes finished the game 11-of-21 for 135 yards with a pair of touchdowns. But he had to overcome a mistake to open the second half when his high throw on third down was intercepted by Hayden’s Gage Hodges. The Wildcats countered with a 10-play, 56-yard drive that ended on a 1-yard scoring run by Hodges. Jon Coalson added a two-point run to give Hayden a 20-13 lead.

That was the start of a back-and-forth surge by each offense. John Carroll got a good kickoff return from Starks and a 20-yard run by Aubrey Coker to start a quick five-play drive that ended with Coker’s 9-yard touchdown run. Barnes found Truman Vines on the 2-point conversion to put John Caroll ahead 21-20 with 2:44 left in the third quarter.

Hayden came back with a 65-yard touchdown drive that included a fourth-and-11 conversion on a 23-yard pass from Hicks to Zander Leamon. The touchdown came on a 7-yard pass from Hicks to Asher Davidson with 11:11 left in the game. The two-point conversion failed but Corner still claimed a 26-21 lead. John Carroll’s answer began with another good return by Starks. Two plays later, Barnes connected with a wide-open Braden White, who reached down to grab a low throw before finishing off the 40-yard touchdown. Rankin scored on a pop pass from Barnes to give John Carroll the 29-26 lead with 10:19 left.

From there, the Cavs (1-3 overall, 1-1 Region 5) left it up to their defense. For John Carroll, Friday’s win came after opening the season with losses to three really good teams.

“It definitely helps having played four quarters against Homewood and then St. Michael's and Carver,” Mara said. “I mean, we knew what we were getting from those three games. They didn't go our way but we saw that we were going to fight for four quarters, so that's what paid off tonight.”

John Carroll continues region play next week against Ramsay. Hayden (0-4 overall, 0-2 in region) plays next Thursday at Carver Birmingham.

