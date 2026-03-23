John Carroll golf teams earn wins at Oxmoor Valley

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The John Carroll Catholic High School golf program saw strong performances at Oxmoor Valley’s Ridge Course on Thursday, with both varsity teams earning wins.

The boys varsity team defeated Westminster at Oak Mountain High School by a score of 164-214, improving to 4-1 on the season. The Cavaliers were led by Ryan Wagley, Sam Black, Jacob Dichiara and Kannon Hammock, each posting a score of 41.

The girls varsity team also secured a win, defeating Corner High School 155-177. Audrey Nolan led the Lady Cavaliers with a 42, followed by Reese Horton (55) and Cecilia Cain (58). The team now stands at 5-3.

The boys junior varsity team narrowly fell to Corner by a single stroke, 182-181, and is now 3-1 on the season. Tripp Cain led the team with a 43, followed by Pierce Meyerpeter and Charles Richard (46) and Owen Maloney and JR Travis (47).