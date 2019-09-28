Cavs lose heartbreaker in OT

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Caveliers react as Fultondale scores the game-winning point in overtime during a game between Fultondale and John Carroll on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Caveliers react after Fultondale scores the game-winning point in overtime during a game between Fultondale and John Carroll on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Caveliers react after Fultondale scores the game-winning point in overtime during a game between Fultondale and John Carroll on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media John Carroll’s Oneal Mearchant (22) runs the ball during a game between Fultondale and John Carroll on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham. Fultondale defeated Caveliers 21-20 in overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media John Carroll’s DJ Dunklin (36) tackles Fultondale’s Eyren Boyd (5) during a game between Fultondale and John Carroll on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham. Fultondale defeated Caveliers 21-20 in overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media John Carroll’s Jharad Johnson (14) catches the snap during a game between Fultondale and John Carroll on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham. Fultondale defeated Caveliers 21-20 in overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media John Carroll’s DJ Dunklin (36) tackles Fultondale’s Eyren Boyd (5) during a game between Fultondale and John Carroll on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham. Fultondale defeated Caveliers 21-20 in overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM -- The John Carroll Catholic High School football team came back from 14 points down, but the Cavs could not secure the win in a 21-20 overtime loss to Fultondale.

John Carroll trailed 14-0 at halftime but came out fighting to force the game into overtime with the game tied 14-14. John Carroll scored but missed the extra point, while Fultondale scored and hit the extra point to win.

John Carroll head coach Logan Colafrancesco said his team overcame a lot during the game, but small mistakes kept them from winning the game.

“They fought,” he said. “Our kids fought and their kids fought. Our kids played with effort, but we continue to make the same mistakes week after week after week. It’s OK. We will bounce back and get ready to go (next week).”

The Cavs defense forced four interceptions and only allowed 84 yards rushing in the contest. Jeremiah Gibbs scored two rushing touchdowns while running for 74 yards. Marice Smith added 60 yards rushing and a 40-yard catch. Jharad Johnson threw for 113 yards in the loss.

The game started with a 1 hour, 45 minute delay because of faulty lights. Once the game kicked off, John Carroll could not find its groove.

The teams traded missed opportunities in the first quarter, with John Carroll not converting on fourth down twice, while Fultondale missed a 38-yard field goal and also turned the ball over on downs.

Eyren Boyd broke the tie with 7:20 in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run to take the lead. After getting the ball back, Cameron Dowdell hit Will Hardrick in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.

The Wildcats looked for more after an interception, but Luke Harris intercepted a pass for the Cavs to keep Fultondale from going up three scores.

John Carroll finally found the end zone on a 40-yard screen pass from Johnson to Smith with 6:41 in the third quarter.

Harris came up big again for the Cavs defense with a deflection and then an interception near the end zone to keep Fultondale from scoring. After a roughing the punter call, John Carroll marched down the field and scored on a Gibbs 3-yard run to tie the game at 14 apiece in the fourth quarter.

With 49 seconds left in regulation, Christian Harper grabbed an interception to set the Cavs up with a chance to gain the lead. John Carroll fumbled the ball but prevented a scoop-and-score touchdown with seven seconds left, before Mauree Raby brought in John Carroll’s fourth interception of the game.

John Carroll scored on its first play in overtime with a 10-yard Gibbs touchdown run, but the Cavs failed to make the extra point.

Fultondale scored on two plays, with Boyd finding the end zone on a 7-yard run before the Wildcats hit the extra point to win.

John Carroll (2-4) will play at Briarwood next Friday in a Class 5A, Region 4 matchup.