John Carroll Opened the Mara Era With a 28-10 Victory

× Expand John Carroll's Will Mara celebrates his first win as head coach during a game between John Carroll at Fultondale on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Wildcats Stadium in Fultondale.

TARRANT – John Carroll picked up a season-opening 28-10 victory Friday night against Class 4A Fultondale in head coach Will Mara’s debut on the campus of Tarrant High School.

For Mara, the array of emotions preparing for his first game leading the charge combined with the unique circumstances of the 2020 offseason dissipated quickly when he looked into his players’ eyes as the Cavaliers pulled in the parking lot.

“It has been a little surreal all summer but my emotions set in when we were driving in and I saw the Tarrant sign. I am sitting on the front of the bus and I turn around and there are kids with game faces on and I see the whole John Carroll convoy coming in behind us – that is when it really set in,” Mara said.

The Cavs (1-0) notched a win in their first game of the year for the second straight season; however, this one had an element of fight and toughness – specifically on defense – that left Mara impressed. The Wildcats (0-1) were operating with a new coaching staff and employed an offense with a plethora of misdirection, causing preparation to be a challenge.

“We didn’t know what we were going to see from them (offensively). I have to give credit to (defensive coordinator) Chris Allarde and the entire defensive coaching staff,” Mara said. “For them to do what they did tonight is very special and it has been a long time since John Carroll has been that solid on defense.”

The Cavs defense forced and recovered four fumbles, picked up an interception and thwarted two separate Fultondale drives inside the red zone.

Junior Christian Harper broke open a close contest in the third quarter with two punt return touchdowns (40 and 45 yards, respectively) on back-to-back possessions, resulting in a lead that seemingly put away the contest due to the run-heavy nature of the Fultondale offensive attack. The highlight returns were nearly identical, with Harper capping off the second dash to pay dirt by fighting off and plowing through defenders across the pylon for the final five yards down the home sideline.

Quarterback Nicholas Sellers and wide receiver Quad Harrison provided the fireworks in the opening half, with the duo connecting on scores of 22 and 15 yards. The opening highlight occurred following a Mitchell Walker fumble recovery at the Cats’ 22-yard line. Mara immediately seized the opportunity and his senior signal caller executed the play call to perfection, dropping a high-arching fade down the home sideline that Harrison coolly hauled in for the first Cavaliers’ touchdown of the 2020 campaign.

John Carroll’s defense proved opportunistic again on the following possession when Kaleb Bryant pounced on a fumble at midfield, yielding his offensive unit prime field position. Four plays later, Sellers scrambled to his right and found Harrison again, who hauled in the touchdown reception despite having a defender draped on his back. Sellers concluded his night with 135 passing yards and commanded the offense like a veteran.

“He (Sellers) is a great leader I am excited about him and everything he is bringing to the table. He has really adapted to this whole new offense and all that we have thrown at him,” Mara said.

Fultondale appeared on the cusp of answering Harrison’s second score, but were ultimately turned away when senior Luke Harris stepped in front of a Wildcats’ pass in stride and raced the ball back to midfield. The turnover proved to be critical, with Fultondale crossing the pylon on its ensuing possession. Martice Smith paced the ground game for John Carroll with 81 rushing yards, while four different Cavaliers accounted for receptions (Harrison, Harper, Ethan Cull and Seth Seidenfaden).

John Carroll will square off in another non-region contest next Friday night at Moody.