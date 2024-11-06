Cavs flag football wins playoff game

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Athletics The John Carroll Catholic High School girls flag football team won its playoff game at Westminster Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Photo courtesy of John Carroll Athletics.

The John Carroll Catholic High School girls flag football team opened the postseason with a victory Tuesday evening.

The Cavs opened the Class 1A-5A playoffs with a road trip to Westminster Christian, emerging with a 25-6 victory.

Riley Elkins scored on offense and defense to lead the way for John Carroll. She also finished the night with three interceptions and multiple flag pulls, or tackles.

Quarterback Ceci Jehu threw three touchdowns for the Cavs. Receptions were made by Lucy Wagner, Elkins and Kaylynn Nutter.

With the win, John Carroll will play Northside in the second round of the playoffs next week.

John Carroll Athletics contributed to this report.