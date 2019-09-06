Cavs drop region opener to Fairfield

× 1 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs. Fairfield John Carroll huddles during a game between Fairfield and John Carroll on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham. × 2 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs. Fairfield Brock Sanders runs the ball during a game between Fairfield and John Carroll on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham. × 3 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs. Fairfield Mauree Raby and DJ Dunklin make a tackle during a game between Fairfield and John Carroll on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham. × 4 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs. Fairfield The John Carroll student section cheers during a game between Fairfield and John Carroll on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham. × 5 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs. Fairfield DJ Dunklin runs the ball BIRMINGHAM – Turnovers plagued John Carroll Catholic High School as it opened Class 5A, Region 4 play with a 48-14 loss to Fairfield on Friday at Pat Sullivan Field.

Five of Fairfield’s touchdowns followed or came directly off a John Carroll turnover.

“I thought we played OK defensively, but we can’t start slow. We’ve got to start fast,” Cavs head coach Logan Colafrancesco said. “That’s what we’ve talked about. We had too many mental mistakes and too many turnovers ... and you can’t do that, especially with the athletes they have.”

After being forced to punt on the opening series, John Carroll gave up two fourth-down conversions to open Fairfield’s night, including a 1-yard touchdown pass from eighth grade quarterback Eric Handley to usual starting QB Omar Young. A bad snap on the next series gave the visiting Tigers a short field and another quick strike, this time an 18-yard Handley pass to Malachi Holt-Bennett.

The hole grew to 20-0 early in the second quarter when Holt-Bennett fought off two defenders for a 26-yard touchdown catch from Handley on fourth-and-14.

John Carroll’s offense found a spark, scoring twice in under 90 seconds to cut the 20-point deficit down to six points, 20-14.

Jharad Johnson used a series of screen passes to Aaron Mason, a 28-yard slant to Ethan Cull and a 16-yard connection with Brock Sanders to set up first-and-goal at the 1. Jeremiah Gibbs punched the ball in for the touchdown. Four plays later, Gibbs intercepted Handley and gave the Cavs a new series at the Tigers 25 before scoring on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Johnson with 7:36 to play in the first half.

The Cavs defense held once more, but the glimmer of hope at a 3-0 start to the 2019 season was quickly snuffed out when Sevion Hernandez made his first of two interceptions for Fairfield.

The interception set up a scoring drive capped by Young’s 2-yard pass to Holt-Bennett, who then intercepted a Johnson pass and returned it 57 yards to the Cavs 3. Young punched it in for another touchdown and a 34-14 halftime lead.

Fairfield continued to keep John Carroll on its heels in the second half, scoring twice on defensive plays: a 20-yard Hernandez pick six in the third quarter and a fumble recovery in the end zone by Brion Cook in the fourth quarter.

“We had trouble with protection,” Colafrancesco said. “Then when we got behind and having to start throwing the ball on every snap, they were teeing off on us. We weren’t picking up the blitz. We had a bad snap, then a dropped snap, throw a pick, run the wrong route. It snowballed on us.”

Next week, the Cavs (2-1, 0-1 in region) will host Parker (1-2). Parker lost its first region game to Ramsay, 32-7.

