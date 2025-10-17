John Carroll falls after fast start in loss to Corner

× Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll captains prepare to take the field before a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Fri, Oct. 10, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong.

John Carroll scored first Friday night, but Corner responded with 42 unanswered points to defeat the Cavaliers 42-7 in a Class 5A, Region 5 matchup.

The Cavaliers got off to a sharp start, marching down the field on the game’s opening drive. Quarterback Garrett Barnes hit Braden White for a 26-yard gain to the Corner 23-yard line on third down. Later in the drive, Barnes found White again for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 4, giving John Carroll a 7-0 lead.

Corner responded late in the first quarter with a long run by Spencer Unruh. He broke loose for a 56-yard gain before being tripped at the 1-yard line. He scored on the next play to tie the game 7-7 with 45 seconds left in the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, Corner quickly took control. Unruh scored again on a 76-yard touchdown run to give the Yellow Jackets a 14-7 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, the ball landed near the goal line but bounced sideways, forcing John Carroll to return it. The runner was hit hard and the ball jarred loose to be recovered by Corner at the Cavaliers’ 18-yard line. After a penalty backed Corner up, Unruh ran to the 6, and quarterback Keaton Coffee finished the drive with a keeper from the 2-yard line to extend the lead to 21-7.

After a short punt by John Carroll, Unruh added his third touchdown of the night on a 6-yard run to make it 28-7. A Corner interception set up another score, this time a 24-yard touchdown pass from Coffee to Tyson Hill to make it 35-7.

Corner’s final score came on special teams. The Yellow Jackets recovered a fumble on the kickoff and Clay Brown returned it 15 yards for a touchdown, giving Corner a 42-7 lead with 2:41 left in the half.

John Carroll had a chance to cut into the lead before halftime. The Cavaliers recovered a Corner fumble and Barnes connected with Jackson Rankin on a 50-yard pass to the Corner 21-yard line. But on the final play of the half, Barnes’ pass into the end zone was knocked down.

Neither team scored in the second half.

With the loss, John Carroll fell to 2-7 overall and 1-5 in Region 5 play. Corner improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the region.

John Carroll will take an open date next week. Corner will travel to Carver-Birmingham for its final region contest.

