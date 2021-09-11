PHOTOS: Cavs earn region win over Cordova

1 of 18
John Carroll team Captains wide receiver/defensive back Ben Campbell (19), running back/athlete Aaron Mason (6), tight end/defensive back/athlete Quad Harrison (4), wide receiver/defensive back Christian harper (3), defensive lineman Tyler Johnson (95) during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll head coach Will Mara during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll running back/athlete Aaron Mason (6) runs onto the field during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll’s Drum Major during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
A John Carroll majorette during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll band members during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll student pep squad members lead the team onto the field during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll offensive lineman/linebacker Davis Season (59) runs onto the field during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
A coach gives John Carroll defensive/tight end CJ Wyatt (9) advice during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll quarterback/defensive back Carson McFadden (17) thows a pass during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll wide receiver/defensive back Jonah Gibbs (2) avoids the cordova defender during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll tight end/defensive back/athlete Quad Harrison (4) gets the ball into the red zone during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll cheerleaders during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll running back/athlete Aaron Mason (6) during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll students section ceers the game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll defensive back/wide receiver John Michael Wos (1) assists in tackling the Cordove running back during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll defensive lineman/athlete Lawrence Chambers Johnson (5) signals the turnover during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
John Carroll quarterback/athlete/kicker Seth Seidenfaden (8) during a game between John Carrol and Cordova on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.
BIRMINGHAM -- The John Carroll Catholic High School football team is 3-1 on the season for the first time since 2009.
Those types of stats are being thrown around frequently, because the Cavaliers are winning more often now under second-year coach Will Mara than they have in quite some time.
That trend continued on Friday night, as John Carroll beat Cordova 28-0 in a Class 5A, Region 5 showdown.
With the win, John Carroll improved to 3-1 on the year and 2-0 in region play. It was the second shutout the Cavs have pitched on defense as well.
The challenge will be tough next week, as John Carroll hits the road to play Fairfield in another region contest.