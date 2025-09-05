John Carroll falls to Carver in region opener

× 1 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll running back Aubrey Coker (25) carries the ball during a game between John Carroll and GW Carver on Fri, Sept. 5, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll quarterback Garrett Barnes (3) scrambles for a loose ball during a game between John Carroll and GW Carver on Fri, Sept. 5, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong GW Carver wide receiver Victor Bridges (10) is tackled by John Carroll defensive end Jacob Childress (5) during a game between John Carroll and GW Carver on Fri, Sept. 5, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. The John Carroll Catholic High School football team opened Class 5A, Region 5 play with a 32-16 home loss Friday night to Carver-Birmingham.

“We have to find a way to start faster and better,” said John Carroll head coach Will Mara. “We have to cut out mistakes — it’s as simple as that.”

The Rams (1-0, 1-0 in region) surged to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter, while the Cavaliers (0-3, 0-1) answered at the start of the second quarter with a touchdown, but a failed 2-point attempt kept the margin at 10 points.

Carver responded with back-to-back scoring drives before halftime. John Carroll managed only a field goal. The Rams carried a 32-9 advantage into the break.

Defense dominated the second half as neither team found the end zone until the closing minute. John Carroll capped the scoring with a late touchdown with 51 seconds to play.

Carver now holds a 6-5 edge in the all-time series.

John Carroll travels to Hayden next week, while Carver visits Briarwood.

