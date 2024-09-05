Cavs unable to capitalize in region loss

× 1 of 34 Expand Photo by James Nicholas The John Carroll wide receiver, eyes open field and heads towards the end zone during a game between John Carroll and Carver High Schools on Thursday, September 5th, 2024, at G.W Carver High School Stadium in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 2 of 34 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll team captains linebacker Braydon Lowery (18) and lineman Anthony Mokry (51) during the coin toss at a game between John Carroll and Carver High Schools on Thursday, September 5th, 2024, at G.W Carver High School Stadium in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 3 of 34 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll students during a game between John Carroll and Carver High Schools on Thursday, September 5th, 2024, at G.W Carver High School Stadium in Birmingham AL. BIRMINGHAM – The John Carroll Catholic High School football team hung around for much of Thursday night’s game against Carver-Birmingham, but the final quarter proved unkind.

The Cavaliers dropped to 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in Class 5A, Region 5 play with a 26-7 loss to Carver.

John Carroll had some chances, particularly late in the first half. The Cavs capped a 70-yard drive with a 4-yard run by Aubrey Walker to cut the deficit to 12-7, then recovered the ensuing kickoff. A pooch kick dropped near the sideline and stayed in bounds long enough for a Cavs gunner to reach it, allowing them to keep possession.

The Cavs took the ball from there and drove down inside the 5-yard line, but three straight plays from the 2 were unfruitful and allowed Carver to hold the halftime lead.

In the third quarter, John Carroll had a couple chances to make something happen. Koron Wright blocked a punt to set the Cavs up with solid field position, but they eventually had to punt.

A collection of Carver mistakes gave John Carroll the ball in the red zone later in the quarter, but a missed field goal ended that hope as well.

Carver scored both times it possessed the ball in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

“Carver’s much improved, they’ve got a good football team,” John Carroll head coach Will Mara said following the game. “We’ve got to try to right the ship next week. Got to execute better, got to coach better.”

There were a few bright spots in the game for John Carroll. Senior Braydon Lowery notched a sack, broke up a pass and caught a pass on the evening. Wright’s blocked punt was a big moment in the game. Quarterback Garrett Barnes made some strong throws, particularly in the second quarter, to move the Cavs down the field.

But Walker went out with an injury on the final play of the first half, as his carry came up a half yard short of the goal line.

“A lot to learn from, continuously,” Mara said. “All the goals we set are still intact, we’ve just got to dig ourselves out of a hole. We’ll see what we’re made of.”

Barnes finished 11-of-20 passing for 66 yards. Tristen Rutledge led the Cavs on the ground with 26 yards on 12 carries.

Next week, John Carroll returns home to play Hayden. Carver plays again on its home field, hosting Briarwood.

