Cavs earn 2nd win against Carver

BIRMINGHAM -- The John Carroll Catholic High School football team held on at home to beat Carver-Birmingham 14-6 on Friday night, earning the Cavaliers their first Class 5A, Region 5 win of the season.

“To see this team respond (with a win) after last week, it’s huge,” said second-year John Carroll head coach Will Mara.

John Carroll (2-1, 1-0 in region) dominated much of the game, especially in the first half, controlling time of possession and keeping Carver from putting together long drives. However, the Cavaliers had multiple offensive drives stalled in opponent territory, allowing the Rams to make it nervy for the home team in the final minutes of the game.

The opening drive of the game for John Carroll saw the Cavs drive all the way into the Rams red zone, only for a fourth-down incompletion in the end zone hand the ball to Carver (0-3, 0-1) without any points. John Carroll’s final possession of the first half ended in a similar fashion, turning it over on an interception in the end zone.

“Getting down in the red zone, we’ve got to figure something out,” said Mara. “We’re getting it down there and then just shooting ourselves in the foot.”

“It’s definitely something that we’ve got to work on,” he added.

The home team, however, did look like scoring on its second possession. After forcing a Carver three-and-out and getting the ball in good field position, the Cavs took advantage and turned a six-play, 51-yard drive into seven points when sophomore quarterback Carson McFadden found wide receiver Christian Harper on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 51 seconds left in the first quarter.

McFadden, who finished 9-of-13 for 73 yards, would link up with Harper again with 7:00 to go in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass. John Carroll would take the 14-0 lead into halftime.

To start the second half, Carver opened with a 12-play drive that saw the Rams get inside the John Carroll 10 for the first time in the game. But the Cavs defense held and forced a turnover on downs at the 5-yard line.

“They came out in a wishbone and that wasn’t something we prepared for,” Mara said. “They were able to move it on us, but our kids are going to fight.”

After the first real threat to John Carroll’s shutout ended, the offenses for both died down with the next five possessions ending in turnovers or punts. It wasn’t until the final five minutes, with John Carroll still maintaining its 14-0 lead, that the game suddenly sparked back to life.

With 4:25 left, Carver took over at its own 20-yard line, then proceeded to drive 80 yards on six plays to score a touchdown on a 2-yard run by senior running back Melvin Harris. After the failed two-point conversion, Carver cut the John Carroll lead to 14-6 with 2:52 remaining.

Then, a three-and-out by John Carroll following the kickoff gave Carver the ball back for one last chance to tie it up. However, after allowing one first down on fourth and 9, the Cavs defense stepped up and smothered the Rams offense, ending the game on a fourth down sack.

“(Our defense) is a scrappy bunch of guys. They take pride in swarming to the ball and that’s what they did this week,” Mara said. “All props to our defense for the way they played tonight.”

The win, Mara said, will give his players confidence going into next week, but he isn’t giving his team too much time to celebrate.

“We’re 0-0 going into next week starting on Monday. We’ve got some things to build on, but we’ve got some mistakes we can fix,” Mara said. “It’s good when you come out of a win and you still got things you can work on. It’s exciting.”

