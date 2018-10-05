Cavs fall to Briarwood

× 1 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Nicholas Sellers looks to pass during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 2 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Nicholas Sellers throws the ball during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 3 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Isaiah Ambroise and Mitchell Walker take down Jacob Burr during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 4 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll The John Carroll band and dancers performed during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 5 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Brock Sanders runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 6 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Cal Reebals makes a tackle during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 7 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Aaron Mason runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 8 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Aaron Mason runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 9 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Aaron Mason runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 10 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Oneal Mearchant dodges a tackle during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 11 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Oneal Mearchant makes a play during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 12 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Brooks Donnelly runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 13 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll The Briarwood band and dancers performed during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 14 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll The Briarwood band and dancers performed during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 15 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll The John Carroll band and dancers performed during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 16 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll John Carroll's band and dancers performed during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 17 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Brooks Donnelly completes a catch during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 18 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Nicholas Sellers makes a pass during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 19 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll D'Wuan Willams attemps a catch during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 20 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Ethan Cull runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 21 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Cal Higdon makes an interception during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 22 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Cal Higdon makes an interception during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 23 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Alaster Harris runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 24 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Aaron Mason runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 25 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll John Carroll's defense takes down Briarwood during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 26 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Jay Kynerd scores a touchdown during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 27 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Noah Nall kicks a point after touchdown during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 28 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Oneal Mearchant runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 29 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll The Briarwood band and dancers performed during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 30 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll JR Tran-Reno runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 31 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Alaster Harris runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. × 32 of 32 Expand Layton Dudley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Nicholas Sellers looks to pass during a game between Briarwood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood. Prev Next

HOMEWOOD -- Coming off an overtime loss last week to one of the best teams in the state, the Briarwood Christian School football team didn’t struggle to get up for a John Carroll Catholic squad that brought a 1-5 record to Pat Sullivan Field.

“It wasn’t difficult to get up because our kids really do respect the next opponent,” Lions head coach Fred Yancey said. “Our kids realize that John Carroll is playing good football. They’re doing it right. We just happen to be older than they are.”

So it was with the greatest of respect that the Lions beat the Cavaliers 42-12 Friday night in a Class 5A, Region 4 contest. But there was respect on the other side as well, a respect that came from facing the challenge of a top-flight opponent and not backing down.

“They don’t quit,” Cavs coach Logan Colafrancesco said of his young squad. “Even though most Friday nights, we’re outmatched. We’re playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores. They know that.

“I know that we’re on the rise because our kids show up every Monday and say, ‘OK, coach, who we got this week?’” he continued. “They’re ready to work and they’re ready to do everything we ask of them.”

The game was just one minute and 23 seconds old when the Class 5A No. 3 Lions (5-1, 4-0 in region) scored on a 7-yard run by J.R. Tran-Reno. They were up 14-0 after Jay Kynerd scored from 9 yards out.

“We started off a little slow at first,” Lions sophomore quarterback Jonah Carroll said. “Luke Prewett, give him the credit. The offensive line attacked off the ball (and) let him get started tonight. He just carried us down the field the first two drives.”

Prewett finished with 116 yards rushing and a 5-yard TD run of his own.

The Cavaliers (1-6, 1-3) narrowed the margin to eight as they ended a long drive with a 1-yard run by Aaron Mason. But three more touchdowns by the visitors before halftime made sure the outcome wouldn’t be in doubt.

With the home team trailing 35-6 at intermission, the John Carroll Catholic band played songs that were made famous by The Blues Brothers. But the home team wasn’t singing the blues. It knew the challenge it faced.

“When we watch film on Monday from the previous game, we talked about Briarwood coming into town,” Colfrancesco said. “They’re the standard of 5A football. They’ve got the best defense I’ve seen in a long time, so I wanted to see how we would play against them. I’m pleased with our kids. I’m pleased with our effort.”

John Carroll quarterback Nick Sellers was 28-for-48 for 272 yards and a touchdown. He also tossed two interceptions.

“When everyone did their job right, when everyone did what they were supposed to do, it ended in a touchdown,” he said. “When one person doesn’t do their job, it messes up the whole rule. That’s why we didn’t finish. That’s why we didn’t finish a lot of the times.

“The past few games, we’ve been moving the ball,” he continued. “Our defense has been stopping (opponents). It’s kind of hard when you come out to a No. 1 Briarwood team. But you’ve got to do it. Playing the best is going to help us improve, especially as a young team.”

Click here to purchase photos from the game.