JCCHS honors 3 fall signees

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School John Carroll Catholic High School recognized Emily Williams, Anni McCarthy and Kaylynn Nutter on Nov. 12, 2025, for signing to continue their athletic careers in college. Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School.

John Carroll Catholic High School honored three senior student-athletes on Wednesday for their plans to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

Emily Williams will play softball at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Anni McCarthy will play volleyball at Piedmont University.

Kaylynn Nutter will play flag football at Shelton State Community College, the first Cavaliers athlete to sign to play flag football in college.