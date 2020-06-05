JCCHS hires new girl’s basketball coach

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alyssa Weisber Angela Napolitano with the JCCHS girl’s basketball team.

John Carroll Catholic High School’s Angela Napolitano has been hired as the head coach of the Cavalier girl's basketball program.

Napolitano has been an assistant under Ronald Steele for the past two seasons. During that time, Steele, a 2004 John Carroll alum, has been serving as the head coach of the boys and girls teams.

"Coach Napolitano is a person of high character who has demonstrated an eagerness to invest in the lives of her student-athletes. She has a passion for the game of basketball and her coaching philosophy is consistent with the values of John Carroll. I'm excited to officially turn the reins over to her and to see her continue to grow and develop our girl's basketball program," said Coach Steele.

Napolitano is a 2014 graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, AL, where she played basketball, ran cross country, and competed in track and field. She holds a BA in secondary education with a concentration in English from Samford University and is currently completing her masters degree in kinesiology and sports management through The University of Alabama.

Coach Napolitano also teaches full-time in the English Department at John Carroll and serves as an assistant on the track and field team.

"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve the current and future players in the John Carroll program. The last two years working with Coach Steele have not only been a blessing, but they have been instrumental in preparing me for this role." Napolitano said.

Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg.