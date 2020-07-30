Hall denied chance to play in all-star game

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Amanda Hall was named to the North-South All-Star team, even though the annual game will not be played this summer.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt in the high school sports world.

Even as school teams were permitted to begin working out once again on campus in June — with social distancing restrictions — a staple of the Alabama High School Athletic Association summer calendar will be missing.

Each July, the AHSAA conducts its All-Star Week in Montgomery. Part of the activities of the week include games and competitions involving the North-South All-Star teams from each sport. Teams are named from the rising senior classes in each sport, split by geography.

That event didn’t take place this year, but the all-star teams were still named, and John Carroll’s Amanda Hall was one of those athletes honored.

Hall, a two-sport standout at John Carroll, was named to the North team for the annual North-South All-Star Soccer Game. Unfortunately for her, she won’t be afforded the luxury of playing with some of the top talent from around the state in an actual game.

“I was excited and then I was a little bummed that we weren’t actually going to play,” Hall said. “I’m still honored that I was picked.”

Hall plays soccer and basketball at John Carroll, but her athletic future rests on the soccer pitch. She was able to complete her junior basketball season but the pandemic put a halt to her soccer season.

“Our team was excited,” she said of the Lady Cavaliers’ soccer team. “I really felt something special with this team.”

After falling in the state semifinals a season ago, the soccer team was off to a 7-2 start, only dropping games to Class 7A powers Vestavia Hills and Hoover. Hall feels strongly that the Lady Cavs had an opportunity to go all the way in 5A.

“We’ll come back harder next year,” she said.

Hall, who plays on the back line, is headed to UAB to play soccer following her final year at John Carroll. She has played the game since she was 5 years old and reached the varsity team as an eighth grader.

“It’s an honor to represent John Carroll and get John Carroll’s name out there,” she said of being recognized.