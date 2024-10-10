Football Friday: Cavs in action

Friday means gameday for the John Carroll high school football team.

Under the Lights and Homewood Star has you covered from the gridiron, as John Carroll travels to Briarwood on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lions Pride Stadium.

Here's what you need to know:

John Carroll (2-5) at Briarwood (2-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: John Carroll fell to Wenonah 30-15; Briarwood earned a 31-6 win over Corner.

What to watch: Briarwood has completely flipped its season on a head, going from five straight losses to start the season to notching consecutive wins over top 10 teams. The Lions have benefitted greatly from the return of star player Luke Reynolds, and are back home to play a local region foe. John Carroll competed well last week against Wenonah, but the Cavs have struggled to get anything going consistently so far.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat John Carroll 48-16 on Oct. 4, 2019. The Lions have won 10 straight meetings and have an 11-3 edge all time.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Corner, while Briarwood takes an open date.

The Under the Lights newsletter is back and ready to hit your inbox first thing Saturday morning. Click here to get all of our coverage in one place, and be one of the first to be able to vote in our Player of the Week poll.

Here are all of our game previews.

Go listen to this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama, featuring sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd.

Follow Under the Lights on social media for live updates of all the games on Friday night.