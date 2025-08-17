Countdown to kickoff: John Carroll QB Garrett Barnes

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll quarterback, Garrett Barnes, (12) connects with the wide receiver during a game between John Carroll and Carver High Schools on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at G.W Carver High School Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll's offensive line gives quarterback, Garrett Barnes, (12) plenty of space and time for a pass during a game between John Carroll and Carver High Schools on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at G.W Carver High School Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Ted Melton #12 Garrett Barnes throws a pass during a game between John Carroll and St. Michael's on Friday, August 30,2024 at St. Michael's Catholic High School in Fairhope. Photo by Ted Melton × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Ted Melton #12 Garrett Barnes throws a pass during a game between John Carroll and St. Michael's on Friday, August 30,2024 at St. Michael's Catholic High School in Fairhope. Photo by Ted Melton × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Richard Force John Carroll running back Garrett Barnes (12) runs with the ball during a game between the Homewood Patriots and the John Carroll Cavaliers at Cavalier Stadium on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 in Birmingham, Ala. Prev Next

Monday marks four days until the John Carroll Catholic High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

John Carroll quarterback Garrett Barnes will lead the Cavs onto the field Aug. 22, as they play at Homewood in the Battle of Lakeshore to begin the season.

Barnes is coming off an up-and-down first season as the John Carroll starting quarterback, and head coach Will Mara has had high praise over the summer about the senior signal-caller. He will attempt to help the Cavs rebound from a 3-7 campaign last fall.

Under the Lights covers John Carroll among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

4 days: John Carroll QB Garrett Barnes