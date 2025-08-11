Countdown to kickoff: Check out the 2025 Cavs' schedule

× Expand James "Nick" Nicholas John Carroll team captains linebacker Braydon Lowery (18) and lineman Anthony Mokry (51) during the coin toss at a game between John Carroll and Carver High Schools on Thursday, September 5th, 2024, at G.W Carver High School Stadium in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas

The 2025 high school football season is almost here, with Tuesday marking 10 days until kickoff for John Carroll.

John Carroll will open the season Aug. 22 at Homewood in the Battle of Lakeshore.

Here is the full schedule for the John Carroll varsity football team this fall.

Aug. 22: @ Homewood

Aug. 29: vs. St. Michael

Sept. 5: vs. Carver-Birmingham*

Sept. 12: @ Hayden*

Sept. 19: vs. Ramsay*

Sept. 26: vs. Montevallo

Oct. 3: @ Wenonah*

Oct. 10: vs. Briarwood*

Oct. 17: @ Corner*

Oct. 24: OPEN

Oct. 31: @ West Blocton

* Region game

