Countdown to kickoff: John Carroll LB Alex Plaia

× Expand John Carroll's LB Alex Plaia (1) hits the offense during the John Carroll vs West Blocton game at JCHS on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

Tuesday marks 31 days until the John Carroll Catholic High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

John Carroll linebacker Alex Plaia will be one of the leaders of the John Carroll defense, leading his team onto the field Aug. 22 at Homewood for the Battle of Lakeshore.

Plaia is one of the players looking to help lead the Cavs' rebound this fall, as they look to rebound from a 3-7 season and return to the playoffs.

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Homewood Star and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers John Carroll among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

31 days: John Carroll LB Alex Plaia