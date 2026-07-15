Countdown to kickoff: Cavs in new class, new region

July 16 marks 35 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

John Carroll will open the season in 36 days, as the Cavs take on Homewood in the Battle of Lakeshore rivalry game on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Homewood Star and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

John Carroll's schedule will look significantly different this fall, now that the Cavs are in the Private-AA classification following the AHSAA's decision to split public and private schools.

The Cavs will play in Region 2 of Private-AA, which consists of 16 teams across two regions.

AA, REGION 2