Countdown to kickoff: John Carroll WR/DB Jackson Rankin

× Expand Photo by Richard Force John Carroll wide receiver Jackson Rankin (6) runs with the ball while being chased by Homewood defensive back John Griffin (3) during a game between the Homewood Patriots and the John Carroll Cavaliers at Cavalier Stadium on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 in Birmingham, Ala.

Friday marks 49 days until the John Carroll Catholic High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

John Carroll's Jackson Rankin will lead the Cavaliers onto the field Aug. 22, as his team heads to Waldrop Stadium to take on crosstown rival Homewood.

Rankin, now a senior, plays on both sides of the ball for John Carroll. He is one of the leaders on a team looking to rebound from a disappointing 3-7 season in 2024.

49 days: John Carroll WR/DB Jackson Rankin