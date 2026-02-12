Cavs soccer previews season at media day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Matt Kirkpatrick. John Carroll Catholic High School's soccer team John Carroll Catholic High School's soccer teams represented the Cavaliers at a preseason media day event Jan. 7-8 at Carver High School.

Carver High School hosted a preseason high school soccer media day, inviting teams from across the Birmingham area.

Three years removed from a Class 5A state championship run that included 20 wins, the John Carroll Catholic boys soccer program enters the 2026 season determined to reestablish itself among the state’s elite.

The Cavaliers finished 13-12-2 a season ago and went undefeated in 5A, Area 9 play at 5-0-1 before falling 4-3 to Leeds in the opening round of the playoffs. It marked the second straight year John Carroll exited in the first round, a result that fuels the program.

Head coach Matt Kirkpatrick believes this group has the experience and depth to overcome that.

“We go from grateful to great,” Kirkpatrick said of the team’s motto. “We are really grateful to have a lot of returning guys this year, paired with some new talent. We certainly have high expectations, and the standard is high at John Carroll.”

The Cavs return nearly their entire starting lineup, losing just two starters from last season. The experienced roster is led by a trio of seniors who provide stability across all three lines: goalkeeper Walter Hungerpiller, winger Yeri Maldonado (who scored in the state title game three years ago) and fullback Ismael Jiménez (who adds stability as a third-year starter).

For Hungerpiller, the motivation is clear.

“We have lost in the first round the last two years, so we want to make a big statement this year about what we can do,” he said.

Kirkpatrick believes the blend of veteran leadership and emerging contributors will give the Cavaliers flexibility tactically and raise the standard internally.

“Our training sessions are ultracompetitive,” Kirkpatrick said. “That will push us to have more success in games and is a lot of fun.”

John Carroll’s girls team enters the season in the midst of a transition, blending a proud tradition with one of the youngest rosters head coach Robert Crawford has managed in his 46-year career.

After finishing 18-4-5 in 2023-24 and 11-7-4 last season, the Lady Cavs have gone undefeated in area play in each of the past two years, a stretch highlighted by a playoff victory last season. Crawford, a five-time state champion, believes the program’s foundation remains strong despite a dramatic shift in personnel.

This year’s roster features just three seniors, complemented by an influx of youth that includes five eighth graders and five freshmen.

“This team is going to mold together,” Crawford said. “Once we have that weekend when it all comes together, that’s going to seal the deal. It’s a family. That’s the way I coach, and that’s why I continue to do so. I care about the students.”

Senior Olivia Sullivan returns to command the midfield as the team’s central anchor. Her younger sister, Charlie Sullivan, is expected to contribute on the wing, where her speed could add a new dynamic to the Cavaliers’ attack.

Senior striker Chapel Dent also returns with a clear focus on postseason success.

“We want to grow closer together since we have so many young players on the team,” Dent said. “Making the state tournament is a big goal for us.”

The Homewood boys and girls teams were not present at media day, but both Patriots squads are coming off stellar 2025 campaigns and aim for much of the same success this spring.