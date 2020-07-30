Cavs relishing underdog role

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Defensive lineman Tre Grissett (53) will be a key part of the John Carroll defense this fall.

Editor's Note: As of press time, the high school football season was still set to begin Aug. 21. It was unclear whether the season would be altered due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Mara has heard it all before.

“You can’t win there.”

That grim quote has been directed at the football program of his alma mater, John Carroll Catholic High School. Mara has been involved with Cavaliers football for 15 years, graduating in 2011 and coaching in various capacities in the years since.

It’s been over a decade since John Carroll has qualified for the state playoffs, last doing so in 2009, when Mara was a player.

Now, Mara is the head coach, and he’s determined to prove the quote a misnomer.

“We’re going to use that as an inspiration. We’re more than happy to play an underdog role,” Mara said.

In recent years, Mara has served as the middle school head coach and an assistant with the varsity program.

“I was the middle school head coach, so I understand kind of how a season is supposed to run,” he said. “It’s definitely different when everything is now going through you. The emails are piling up, but I’m living the dream.”

Because of his involvement with the middle school program, the majority of the players in the John Carroll program have played on one of Mara’s teams. There won’t be much of an adjustment for them with Mara as the headman.

“They understand how things are going to be done,” Mara said.

The two buzzwords Mara stresses within his program are adaptability and accountability. Those will be the ideas his program revolves around.

“We’re going to take care of the little things as we go, then the big things are going to take care of themselves,” he said. “They’re starting to fall in, and they’re coming together, and it’s really an exciting time.”

OFFENSE

Mara will call the plays on Friday nights but isn’t married to a particular system or set of plays.

“I like RPO (run-pass option) stuff, I like running the ball and controlling the ball, I like being versatile and balanced,” he said.

The Cavaliers have two solid options at quarterback in seniors Nicholas Sellers and Jharod Johnson. Both players have plenty of experience playing the position for the Cavs. Mara said their skill sets complement each other well, which could lead to both earning plenty of playing time.

“It’s a fresh slate for both of them, and they’ve been competing all summer,” Mara said. “I’m super excited to see them push each other.”

Aaron Mason returns from a knee injury to give John Carroll a proven force at the running back position. Out wide at receiver, Mara lauded junior Quad Harrison for his ability and leadership capabilities. Ethan Cull is also back at receiver.

The Cavs have to replace a majority of their production along the offensive line.

DEFENSE

Chris Allarde will serve as John Carroll’s defensive coordinator this fall. Mara said the Cavaliers’ defensive philosophy will model that of the entire program.

“We’re going to adapt to the athletes we have,” Mara said. “If we need to be a three-man front because those are the kind of athletes we have, then we’ll be in a three-man front. If we need to be in a four-man front, that’s fine.”

There are more questions than answers as to who will step into many of the starting roles on a defense that looks to improve upon last year, when it surrendered over 36 points per game.

Tre Grissett, Tyler Johnson, Christian Harper, John Michael Wos, Martice Smith, Lawrence Johnson and Luke Harris are among the returning players with experience that John Carroll will be counting on.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Mara was unsure who would step into the special teams role, such as kicking and punting, but he was encouraged by a few players who arrived in the summer. He assured that special teams would not be an afterthought.

“That is a third of the ball game, and that’s the way we’re going to treat it,” he said. “We’re going to make things happen on special teams.”

SCHEDULE

John Carroll has lost its last 11 region games dating back to the 2018 season. The Cavs move from Class 5A, Region 4 to Region 5 this fall and will have a few new opponents. They will compete against the likes of Carver-Birmingham, Cordova, Fairfield, Parker, Pleasant Grove, Ramsay and Wenonah.

Outside of the region, the Cavs open the season with road games at Fultondale and Moody before beginning the region gauntlet. They end the season with a home contest against St. Clair County.