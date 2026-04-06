Cavs baseball making playoff push

× Expand John Carroll pitcher Finn Hecklinski (7) throws a pitch during a game between Spain Park and John Carroll on Tuesday March, 17th, 2026 at John Carroll High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The John Carroll Catholic High School baseball team is looking to make its way into the Class 5A playoffs with a strong month of April.

The Cavs currently boast a record of 14-13 and swept Carver-Birmingham in a doubleheader March 31 to start Class 5A, Area 10 play. John Carroll will play area games against Ramsay this Tuesday and Thursday, with a series against Leeds next week.

John Carroll has more than held its own against like foes, but the Cavs have challenged themselves with several 6A and 7A teams so far this season.

Last weekend, the Cavs suffered defeats to Vestavia Hills and Westbrook Christian, and will play Gardendale this Saturday. After the Leeds series, they will play Fort Payne and McAdory to wrap up the regular season.

John Carroll has wins over Oak Grove, Hueytown, Sylacauga, Pike Liberal, Vincent, Chilton County, Childersburg, Shades Valley, Sheffield, Thorsby and Fayetteville as well.