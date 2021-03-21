4th grade girls basketball team finishes 3rd in league

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chuck Maple

The Homewood fourth grade girls basketball team, which competes in the Over the Mountain league, recently finished third in its league.

Featuring a new coach in Reba Hudson and a new transition-based offense, the team rose from second to last as a third grade team to third place as a fourth grade team.

Players on the team included Kate Maple, Embry McGarrah, Caroline Middleton, AB Aycock, Harper Perlis, Meila Dominick, Kells Mayo, Sophie Abou-Arraj, Lucy Templeton, Kate Herring, Abby Stewart, Willa Sheehan and Lindy Willcox. Hudson served as the team’s head coach and she was assisted by Blaire Middleton and Chuck Maple.

— Submitted by Chuck Maple