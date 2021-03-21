4th grade girls basketball team finishes 3rd in league

The Homewood fourth grade girls basketball team, which competes in the Over the Mountain league, recently finished third in its league.

Featuring a new coach in Reba Hudson and a new transition-based offense, the team rose from second to last as a third grade team to third place as a fourth grade team.

Players on the team included Kate Maple, Embry McGarrah, Caroline Middleton, AB Aycock, Harper Perlis, Meila Dominick, Kells Mayo, Sophie Abou-Arraj, Lucy Templeton, Kate Herring, Abby Stewart, Willa Sheehan and Lindy Willcox. Hudson served as the team’s head coach and she was assisted by Blaire Middleton and Chuck Maple.

— Submitted by Chuck Maple