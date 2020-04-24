3 local athletes earn Bryant-Jordan award

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Lainey Phelps (1) competes in the Class 6A girls 1600-meter run during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Feb. 8. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Harrison Massie, Homewood’s Lainey Phelps, pictured, and John Carroll’s Obi Ifediba, earned a scholarship as part of the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program for academic and athletic excellence. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Harrison Massie, pictured, Homewood’s Lainey Phelps and John Carroll’s Obi Ifediba, earned a scholarship as part of the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program for academic and athletic excellence. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Harrison Massie, Homewood’s Lainey Phelps and John Carroll’s Obi Ifediba, pictured, earned a scholarship as part of the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program for academic and athletic excellence. Prev Next

Three high school student-athletes from the area — two from Homewood and one from John Carroll — earned a scholarship as part of the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program for academic and athletic excellence.

The Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program began in 1986 by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the AHSAA to recognize student-athletes who excel in the classroom and on the competition field. Ninety-six scholarships, totaling over $800,000, are awarded annually to Alabama student-athletes.

The achievement award for Class 6A, Region 5 was a familiar face. Lainey Phelps continued to add to her impressive legacy at Homewood with another honor. She has run for the cross-country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams during her time at Homewood.

Phelps said this award is special, because it testifies to her hard work in the classroom.

“Academics has always come first in my family,” she said. “I have been raised to understand the importance of education and the opportunities it can provide. I feel extremely grateful for the different ways running has allowed me to progress my academics.”

Phelps has added many other honors during her time at Homewood. She has been named the Gatorade Alabama Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year twice during her career. She also has state championship hardware, including being a three-time indoor state champion in track and field and being part of multiple cross-country state championships. She also boasts three individual state championships in cross-country.

All of her hard work athletically and academically paid off with a scholarship to Vanderbilt University, where she will be starting in the fall.

“This award stands out to me for the values it highlights,” she said. “I believe being an exceptional student-athlete requires both athletic success and academic success along with community involvement. This award highlights the well-rounded characteristics I look up to. I am very grateful to all the coaches, team and supporters that have helped me grow into a person worth considering for this award. I credit so much of my success to the people [who] believed in me along the way.”

Homewood also secured another Bryant-Jordan award winner, with Harrison Massie winning the scholar athlete award in Class 6A, Region 5. Massie is a captain on the Homewood boys soccer team as the center back. Massie said being able to win this award shows everything he’s worked for was worth it in the end.

“There have been times where I either had to miss practice to attend an academic event or miss an academic event to attend an athletic one,” he said.“Winning this award tells me that my sacrifice was worth it and that it is possible to excel in both areas. This award is important because establishing a connection between academics and athletics is paramount for the success of student-athletes across the country.”

Massie also said being at Homewood has helped him because of the level of commitment to academics and athletics require.

“At Homewood, we’re lucky to have coaches who want us to get, not only trophies, but diplomas, too,” he said. “The support system that team sports provides is a useful tool for both physical and scholastic growth.”

Massie scored a perfect 36 on the ACT. He also boasts Homewood’s highest GPA. His accomplishments also stretch to the field, with him being a part of the 2018 soccer state championship team. He credits having a great relationship with teachers and coaches with helping him build a balance between the two worlds.

John Carroll also had a Bryant-Jordan award winner in Obi Ifediba in the Class 5A, Region 4 achievement category. Ifediba said this award bookends all the hard work he put in during his time at John Carroll.

“This award, to me, caps off four years’ worth of effort, not only in the classroom but also outside of the classroom being a volunteer and steward of my community,” he said.

Ifediba plays midfield for the John Carroll boys soccer team and will graduate at the end of this year. He said being recognized with this award is proof of how the community has helped him at John Carroll.

“To be named a Bryant-Jordan award winner is not only a testament to my own character, but to the community that nurtured me through the various challenges and my life and allowed me to flourish,” Ifediba said. “I represent all of those people by receiving this award. I want to thank all of the families who’ve been there for me, whether it be a ride to a game or a hot meal after practice, and tell them that there’s been no impact in my life as great as their compassion.”