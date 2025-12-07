What the FOCUS Act means for Homewood classrooms

× Expand cunaplus - stock.adobe.com

Alabama’s FOCUS Act is now in force, banning phones and other wireless devices during the school day in every public K-12 classroom statewide. While we previously covered how students, teachers and parents are adjusting, now let’s take a look at what the law mandates and what national research says about the impact of phones on learning.

What to know about the FOCUS Act

Full name : Freeing Our Classrooms of Unnecessary Screens for Safety Act (FOCUS Act)

: Freeing Our Classrooms of Unnecessary Screens for Safety Act (FOCUS Act) Applies to : All public K-12 schools in Alabama, effective 2025-26 school year

: All public K-12 schools in Alabama, effective 2025-26 school year What’s banned : Use, operation or display of phones, earbuds, smartwatches and other wireless devices during the school day

: Use, operation or display of phones, earbuds, smartwatches and other wireless devices during the school day Exceptions : Medical needs, emergencies, IEP/504 accommodation and teacher-directed instructional use

: Medical needs, emergencies, IEP/504 accommodation and teacher-directed instructional use Local responsibility : Every school board must adopt compliant wireless device and internet safety policies

: Every school board must adopt compliant wireless device and internet safety policies Required curriculum : Students must complete a state-approved course on social media risks and online safety before eighth grade

: Students must complete a state-approved course on social media risks and online safety before eighth grade Legislative support: Passed Alabama House 79-15; supported by Alabama Department of Education

SOURCES: ALABAMA LEGISLATURE (HB166), ALABAMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (FOCUS ACT MEMO, JULY 2025), GOVTECH REPORTING

What research says about phones and learning

72% of U.S. high school teachers say phones are a major distraction in class

Rutgers study: allowing devices in class led to ~5% lower final exam scores compared to phone-free classrooms

A meta-analysis of 39 studies found consistent negative links between smartphone use and academic performance

Over half of school leaders report cellphones negatively impact learning outcomes

Some research cautions that bans alone may not improve grades or well-being — other supports are often needed

SOURCES: PEW RESEARCH CENTER (2024), RUTGERS UNIVERSITY (2018), EDUCATION SCIENCES META-ANALYSIS (2024), NATIONAL CENTER FOR EDUCATION STATISTICS (2025), UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM (2025)