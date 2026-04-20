Three Homewood schools earn national character recognition

× Expand Image courtesy of Character.org

Hall-Kent Elementary School, Homewood Middle School and Shades Cahaba Elementary School have been named 2026 State and National Schools of Character by Character.org.

The designations recognize schools that demonstrate strong implementation of the organization’s 11 Principles Framework for Schools, which focuses on creating environments where students grow academically while also developing traits such as empathy, responsibility and civic engagement.

State recognition highlights schools that are building a culture centered on shared values and positive relationships, while national recognition is awarded to those showing sustained and comprehensive integration of character development across academics, leadership and school culture.

Character.org officials said the recognition reflects years of work by educators, students and families to embed character education into daily school life.

The organization, founded in 1993, supports schools worldwide in promoting character development as part of the educational experience.