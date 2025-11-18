Teacher Impact Award nominations open through Friday

× Expand Layton Dudley This year's Teacher Impact Awards will be given at Homewood Grown in March. Staff photo.

The Homewood City Schools Foundation (HCSF) is calling on students, parents, educators and administrators to submit nominations for the 2026 Teacher Impact Awards, one of the community’s most meaningful recognitions of educational excellence.

Each year, one outstanding teacher from each of Homewood’s five schools is honored for making a significant difference in the lives of students — whether by inspiring curiosity, fostering creativity or going above and beyond in daily classroom life.

Nominations are open through Friday, Nov. 21. Candidates must be current Homewood City Schools teachers with at least three years of service in the school system. The Foundation encourages submitters to highlight the impact a teacher has made rather than focus on the quantity of nominations.

These awards will be presented at Homewood Grown, the community’s annual celebration, scheduled for March 16 at The Club. The evening serves as both a fundraiser and a tribute to the educators and administrators who form the heart of the Homewood City School system. Guests will enjoy a plated dinner and a program honoring the 2026 Teacher Impact and Support Staff Award recipients.

The event begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7:15. Individual tickets are $250, and tables of ten are available for $2,500. The Foundation’s Board of Directors thanked the Homewood community for its continued support and looks forward to a meaningful and celebratory evening.

For the Foundation, the Teacher Impact Awards serve as a reminder of the influence educators have on their students and schools. As the nomination period opens, HCSF invites the community to recognize the teachers who help make Homewood exceptional.

To submit, click this link.