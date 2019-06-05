Students receive Outstanding Christian Service Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Pictured from left to right: OLS Principal Mary Jane Dorn, Jack Burke, Anna Williams, Brooke Brown and OLS Associate Pastor Father Balta Pentareddy.

Eighth-graders Jack Burke, Anna Williams and Brooke Brown were named the recipients of the 2019 Outstanding Christian Service Award at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic (OLS) School.

They were honored with this annual award that is given to a boy and a girl of the eighth-grade graduating class. This year, there were two female recipients.

These exceptional students were chosen by their teachers for their Christ-like example in everyday life, constant service to others and for their outstanding Christian attitude and behavior.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.