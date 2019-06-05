Students experience STREAM Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Students try out engineering activities on STREAM Day.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School students celebrated STREAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Religion, Mathematics) Day during the last week of school.

In keeping with the national science standards, OLS used the application of science and math content in a real-world setting with scientific and engineering practices for its students. The day was filled with fun and interesting educational activities that helped expand analytical thinking and creativity.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.