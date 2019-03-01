Student art exhibit to hang in Rosewood Hall

× Expand Courtesy of Diane Litsey, Homewood Arts Council Homewood Community Art Gallery Visitors view art on display in the Homewood Community Art Gallery, inside Rosewood Hall.

A showing of artwork by Homewood City Schools students will kick off March 4 with a 5 p.m. reception at the Homewood Community Gallery inside Rosewood Hall.

On display throughout March, the showing is a celebration of the Homewood City Schools 2019 Youth Art Month and will feature works from elementary, middle and high school students, said Diane Litsey, Homewood Arts Council chairman.

“The art, which was chosen by school faculty, is eclectic and impressive and we’re thrilled to have student work in our gallery for the third year,” Litsey said.

Carolyn Warren, Homewood High School’s art teacher and liaison between the schools and the Homewood Arts Council, said there will be about 45 pieces on display.

“All of the works are 2D but absolutely not cookie-cutter, with paintings, drawings, photography and mixed-media,” Warren said. “I hope people will take the opportunity to stop by and see this display because unlike performing arts, where you can attend a play or choir concert, this is a chance to see what our visual arts programs are doing.”