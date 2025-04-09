Spotlight: Homewood High School Theatre bringing ‘Little Women’ to the stage this spring

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Homewood High School students gather for a rehearsal of “Little Women” for the school’s 2025 spring theatre show.

Homewood High School’s theatre department will present Little Women this spring.

Fine arts teacher and show co-director Amy Marchino shared details about this year’s production.

Q: How was the show chosen?

A: We were deciding between Little Women and Our Town. Little Women was the popular choice among the theater students.

Q: How many students are participating?

A: More than 30 students are involved as actors and technicians. There are two separate casts—the upperclassmen perform twice, on April 16 and 18, and the underclassmen perform once, on April 17.

Q: What are you most excited about for this performance?

A: We are doing this show in the round, which means there will be audience members on every side of the stage. We are also using costumes from Samford University since this is a production set during the Civil War era. It’s a great learning opportunity for high school students to perform a period piece.

Q: What goes into creating the show?

A: It starts with choosing the right script, which takes weeks of reading and analyzing scripts. Then we assess our resources, audition students, block the scenes, find costumes and props, advertise the show, have performers learn lines, and design lights and sound to help create the right atmosphere for the audience. It’s an extensive process.

Students will take the stage each night from April 16-18 at 7 p.m. in the Bailey Theatre at Homewood High School. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through the club’s Instagram page, @homewoodhsdrama, or at the door the night of the show.