Spelling bee winners announced

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
The winners of school-wide bees in Homewood compete at the district bee on Jan. 8.
Homewood City Schools held the district-wide Spelling Bee at Edgewood Elementary on Jan. 8, where students competed for the district title.
Homewood Middle School eighth grader Nathan Jones won the district bee, which went on for 20 rounds total. Nathan’s winning word was ‘balaclavas.’
Nathan has won Homewood’s district bee four times and served as runner-up once. Last year, he placed second in the county-wide bee against other district winners. He will return to the county bee in February.
The other district competitors were the winners of the school-wide bees at each Homewood elementary school and middle school. Those school winners were:
Aadi Patel, Creative Montessori
Obada Aishah (district runner-up), Islamic Academy
Violetta Rohr, Our Lady of Sorrows
Lily Trinh, Edgewood Elementary
Nathaniel Siegel, Hall-Kent Elementary
Alex Wahl, Shades Cahaba Elementary
Submitted by Homewood City Schools.