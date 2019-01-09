Spelling bee winners announced

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools The winners of school-wide bees in Homewood compete at the district bee on Jan. 8.

Homewood City Schools held the district-wide Spelling Bee at Edgewood Elementary on Jan. 8, where students competed for the district title.

Homewood Middle School eighth grader Nathan Jones won the district bee, which went on for 20 rounds total. Nathan’s winning word was ‘balaclavas.’

Nathan has won Homewood’s district bee four times and served as runner-up once. Last year, he placed second in the county-wide bee against other district winners. He will return to the county bee in February.

The other district competitors were the winners of the school-wide bees at each Homewood elementary school and middle school. Those school winners were:

Aadi Patel, Creative Montessori

Obada Aishah (district runner-up), Islamic Academy

Violetta Rohr, Our Lady of Sorrows

Lily Trinh, Edgewood Elementary

Nathaniel Siegel, Hall-Kent Elementary

Alex Wahl, Shades Cahaba Elementary

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.