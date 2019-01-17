Shades Cahaba Elementary’s Winter Fest set for Feb. 23

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Cahaba Elementary School. Shades Cahaba Elementary students get their faces painted at last year’s Winter Fest. The festival is the school’s largest fundraiser.

Shades Cahaba Elementary will host its annual Winter Fest on Feb. 23 from noon until 4 p.m.

According to Principal John Lowry, past events have drawn up to 1,000 people. As the only fundraiser the school hosts, its success is important for the school. The 2017 Winter Fest raised around $60,000.

The festival will be have food, games, different inflatables, prize drawings and even a silent auction.

Last year the school introduced a book walk, face painting stations and arcade games.

Money raised during the Winter Fest has been used to fund different school projects like purchasing Chromebooks, creating a Little Library and getting the school a National Geographic Magazine subscription.

Although admission to the festival itself is free, tickets must be purchased the day of the event in order to play games, get food or participate in other activities.

For more information, call the school at 871-1113 or visit its website at sces.homewood.k12.al.us.