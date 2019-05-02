Shades Cahaba class takes 3nd in McWane competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Jennifer Phillips’ third grade class at the McWane Celebrate Science Competition.

Jennifer Phillips' third grade class at Shades Cahaba Elementary participated in the McWane Celebrate Science Competition again this year. Their task was to create a prototype of an Alabama science exhibit to celebrate the bicentennial.

Last year. her class won the competition with an exhibit displayed at McWane about the Hubble Space Telescope. They also won $1,000 for the classroom

This year, they decided to focus on Alabama’s geology, with a strong emphasis on the Red Mountain Expressway Cut. Their exhibit shows the layers of the soil and teaches kids how bricks and steel are made. Along with this, they are starting a letter writing campaign to convince leaders to restore the cut.

Right now, it is overgrown with plant life that will eventually break up 190 million years of geological history. The fossils found in the cut are now housed in the McWane Science Center.

The class project earned second place. They are still working on their writing campaign and the students are very passionate about this project.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.