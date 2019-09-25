Shades Cahaba celebrates 100 classes

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Cahaba Elementary. Shades Cahaba Elementary during the 1944-45 school year. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Shades Cahaba Elementary before the 2019-20school year. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Cahaba Elementary. A yearbook photo shows people at work outside theschool during the 1944-45 school year. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Emily Dunleavy, Shades CahabaElementary School. Students take off at the starting line during the 2016Owl Prowl at Shades Cahaba Elementary. Prev Next

The first students walked through the doors at Shades Cahaba school Sept. 19, 1920. Though the building has had some additions and renovations since then, it looked much the same when it welcomed its 100th class of students this August.

Homewood’s oldest remaining school is planning a celebration later this month of its historic milestone.

“I think it’s healthy to look back and see what got you to where you are and remind you what you need to continue to do to be good and excellent,” Principal John Lowry said.

Shades Cahaba started out as a high school with 156 students and five teachers, part of the Shades Valley school district. The school cost about $52,000 to construct, funded with a three-mill property tax increase on area residents.

Author Sheryl Spradling Summe said in her 2001 book, “Homewood: The Life of a City,” that in its first year, the high school had only about 725 volumes in its library, no electricity in the auditorium and the principal and home economics teacher were responsible for delivering and preparing lunch, which was served in a science lab.

After additions in 1926 and 1927, the students from the nearby elementary school were moved into the Shades Cahaba building. Edgewood Elementary also opened to students in 1926.

In 1930, Summe writes, the school again expanded to add more classrooms and a library, and by 1932 it had grown large enough to have a 22-person teaching staff and add an associate principal.

By 1940, Shades Cahaba was the only high school in the state to have an athletic field with lighting, speakers and an electronic scoreboard.

However, 1949 was a landmark year for the school, as it spent $67,000 on a new auditorium and gymnasium. It also became an elementary school following the creation of Shades Valley High School.

Shades Cahaba Elementary joined Homewood’s school district with its creation during the 1971-72 school year. Today, Lowry said, it serves about 540 students from kindergarten to fifth grade and has more than 40 teachers. The renovations have continued to the 100-year-old building, which just had work on its cafeteria, auditorium and media center wrapped up this fall.

“The bones of the building are still the same,” Lowry said, even if it has changed some of its layout and appearance.

Lowry said the school has spent a couple years counting down to its 100th class. He has enjoyed finding old yearbooks and learning stories about its past and “what makes Shades Cahaba special.”

A reunion of the class of 1948 a few years ago allowed him the opportunity to interview former students, who shared memories such as the WWII victory parade past the school and the student who rode his horse to class and tied it up behind the building.

PTO President Alexa McElroy, who is helping with plans for the celebration, said some PTO parents are doing research to build a timeline of the school and its changes over the years. One of her favorite stories is of the owl that sits over Shades Cahaba’s rear entrance.

According to Summe, the concrete owl was put up in the school’s early years and inspired the name of its newspaper and yearbook. It was removed in 1949, when Shades Cahaba became an elementary school, but later the school system found the owl again and replaced it atop the building in the 1970s.

The owl is still the school’s symbol, and its legacy can be found in events like the Owl Prowl, the annual fall fun run.

Shades Cahaba has had multigenerational connections for many Homewood families. McElroy’s grandfather attended the school, and now two of her three children, Thomas and Ellis, also are Shades Cahaba students.

Trey Schaefer went to Shades Cahaba as well and has lived in Homewood most of his life, except for going to college at the University of Alabama. His two oldest children, Grayson and Davis, now walk the same halls.

“It was pretty unique being able to go to orientation for him [Grayson] several years and sit in the auditorium, … the auditorium still looks very similar to what it look it looked like 25 to 30 years ago,” Schaefer said.

Grayson’s first-grade class was where Schaefer’s former fifth-grade class had been, and he could “sit there and recall when I used to play Oregon Trail over in the corner back in the days.”

He also recalled playing on the same field and walking under U.S. 31 to go to the Piggly Wiggly.

Many things are the same from Schaefer’s elementary days to now, he said, including the quality of education and the close-knit neighboring community that was part of the reason his family decided to stay in Homewood.

“I’m sure classroom size has increased, but … the teachers and the interactions they have with the students, I always remember great teachers,” Schaefer said.

The school and PTO are planning to combine this year’s Owl Prowl with the 100th class celebration, which will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. McElroy said the day will include birthday cake, the history timeline, entertainment, food trucks, face painting and pictures with the school’s owl mascot.

“We do want to just celebrate the excellence and history of Shades Cahaba and just open up the school for those people that are part of this community to come in and see the building now. Maybe they haven’t been in in a long time,” Lowry said.

Anybody in the community and former students are welcome.

“We would love for the community and for all the alums to come and partake and share in the joy of that day,” McElroy said.

Lowry said he’s hoping to see the celebration honor what has stayed the same at the school for its entire history.

“That community support is kind of a common thread that runs from the beginning ‘til now. I think you can point to that as one of the reasons why Shades Cahaba does have such a rich history of success,” he said.