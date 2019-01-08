Shades Cahaba awarded service dog

by

Shades Cahaba Elementary School is now the second Homewood school to be awarded a facility service dog.

On Jan. 8, Principal John Lowry announced to students and parents that Service Dogs Alabama had provided Russell, a black lab, to work in the school. Hall-Kent Elementary received a similar service dog, Maize, in November.

The two dogs will have a daily schedule of visits to classrooms and serve as a calming presence and as a learning tool. As facility service dogs, Maize and Russell can work with groups of students and one-on-one, such as in counseling or test situations.

The service dogs live with the school principals and are family pets outside of school hours. The principals must agree to ongoing training and behavioral work as part of the conditions of receiving a dog from Service Dogs Alabama.

Lowry and a few members of Shades Cahaba faculty and students first met Russell on Monday, Jan. 7. He will officially start work on Jan. 22 and spend a few weeks getting introduced to the school before beginning a regular routine.

Learn more about the school facility dogs program at servicedogsalabama.com.

Tags

by

Comments (1)

Comment Feed

Therapy dog, not service dog.

The dog described is a therapy animal, not a service animal. A service animal is task trained to mitigate their handler’s disability. A therapy animal is trained to behave in group setting and provide emotional support to many people.

Mislabeling is a problem because you’ve effectively told people that swamping a disabled person’s service animal is encouraged, when most service animal handlers can’t afford for their dog to be distracted like that, even momentarily.

As a service animal handler, I am constantly bombarded by people who believe that it’s okay to pet, call to, or otherwise distract a service animal. Articles like this, mislabeling therapy animals as service animals, continue to promote that attitude, making the life of disabled handlers everywhere that much harder.

Tina Ess 7 hours ago

Homewood Star

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues