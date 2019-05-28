SC class discusses restoring roadway cut with Rep. Faulkner

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Jennifer Phillips’ third-grade class meets with Rep. David Faulkner to discuss the preservation of the rock cut on the Red Mountain Expressway.

A passionate third-grade class at Shades Cahaba Elementary started a letter writing campaign to ask state leaders to help restore the rock cut on the Red Mountain Expressway, which is overgrown with plant life that could damage 190 million years of geological history visible in the cut.

Their campaign brought a lot of attention to this project, and state Rep. David Faulkner came to meet with the class in May to discuss how he can help the students.

This all began when Jennifer Phillips' class entered the McWane’s Celebrate Science Competition. Their task was to create a prototype of an Alabama science exhibit to celebrate the bicentennial. They decided to focus on Alabama’s geology with a strong emphasis on the Red Mountain Expressway Cut. Their exhibit showed the layers of the soil and teaches kids how bricks and steel are made.

The students were excited to find out they won second place for their project, but winning was only the beginning. They wanted to continue their work by writing to different community leaders to ask for help to restore the cut.

Shortly after the first letters went out, the class started receiving responses. A UAB professor was interested in helping the students with this project, so he sent their letters to geologists all around the state for support. Dr. Prescott Atkinson from the Alabama Paleontological Society, Bryson Stephens from Ebsco and Jennifer Watts from Vulcan Park and Museum came to see their exhibit and talked to the class about how they can help restore the cut.

When the class heard Rep. Faulkner would also come to see them, the students knew their letters were making an impact.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.