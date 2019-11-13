Lowry named Learning for Life honoree

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Shades Cahaba Elementary School Prinicpal John Lowry has been named Samford University’s 2019 Learning for Life honoree.

Congratulations to Shades Cahaba Elementary School Principal John Lowry for being named Samford University’s 2019 Learning for Life honoree. The Learning for Life Award honors outstanding education alumni that have made a significant impact in the lives of others.

In celebration of its 100th anniversary in 2015, Samford’s Orlean Beeson School of Education established the Learning for Life Award to honor graduates who exemplify leadership in the classroom, school administration, churches, mission organizations, nonprofits, businesses, volunteer organizations and more.

Although their career paths may be different, recipients are all similar in the way that they have made a notable influence in their respective fields of study, in their local communities and the world.

Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools.