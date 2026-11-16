Photo by Richard Force. Photo by Richard Force. Photo by Richard Force. Photo by Richard Force. Photo by Richard Force. Photo by Richard Force.

Friday nights under the lights are about more than the game on the field. Long before kickoff, the Homewood High School band sets the tone, with drum majors perched high and proud, batons raised, commanding a level of precision that rivals anything happening between the hashes. Its pregame performance fills Waldrop Stadium with energy, and by halftime, the show only grows bigger, with intricate formations, blaring horns and rolling drumlines turning the field into a stage. For the home crowd, it’s a source of pride. For opposing teams trying to regroup in the visitors’ locker room, the sound rattling off the walls is one more variable to account for. Late in games, it gets even tougher on the road team, especially when its offense is pinned near the band’s end of the stadium trying to snap the ball over a wall of noise built to disrupt exactly that.