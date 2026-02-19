School psychologist Bosmia honored for excellence in mentoring and student support

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dr. Ameet Bosmia. Dr. Ameet Bosmia with his wife, Samantha, and their daughter, Lilah. Dr. Ameet Bosmia with his wife, Samantha, and their daughter, Lilah.

Homewood native Dr. Ameet Bosmia wears many hats — family man, school psychologist and mentor to the next generation of professionals. Recently recognized with the Adria Ellis Model School Psychology Intern Supervisor Recognition Award, The Homewood Star spoke with Bosmia to learn more about what this honor means to him.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I am a dedicated father, husband and school psychologist. I am married to my college sweetheart, Samantha, and we are the parents of a wonderful 8-year-old daughter, Lilah. Lilah is a third grader attending Hall-Kent Elementary School. As a school psychologist in Trussville City Schools, I am passionate about supporting the academic, social-emotional and behavioral success of all students. I value strong collaboration with educators and families, believing that a connected school community creates the strongest foundation for student growth.

Outside of my professional role, I enjoy staying active and engaged in the community. I regularly participate in and encourage men to join F3, a free, peer-led men’s workout group. I play tennis, lead a small church group at Trinity United Methodist Church, play trumpet in the Homewood Community Pops Band and support my daughter as she swims year round.

Q: You grew up in Homewood and stayed as an adult. What do you love about the Homewood community?

A: You don’t know what you have until you don’t have it. I spent several years away from Homewood during graduate school at the University of Washington and early in my career as a school psychologist in Aiken, South Carolina. While traveling and living in other parts of our country, you begin to notice the aspects of your origins that you miss. If you grow up in Homewood, you are imbued with a strong sense of pride in your community and country, a servant-minded identity, and a commitment to improving the lives of neighbors and society as a whole. While you may encounter these traits in individuals across the country, it is rare to find an entire city and community that shares those values. What brought me back to Homewood was the desire to maintain that sense of identity and community not just for myself but for my family, as well.

Q: Congratulations on receiving the Adria Ellis Model School Psychology Intern Supervisor Recognition Award! What are the qualifications to win this award?

A: To be chosen for this award, candidates must demonstrate a preponderance of qualities reflected in the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) Best Practice Guidelines for Intern Field Supervision and Mentoring.

I have provided supervision for graduate school psychology programs in Alabama since 2017.

Interns I have served have ranged from Ed.S. to Ph.D. students, with professional outcomes including serving as school psychologists, university faculty and even the president of the Alabama Association of School Psychologists.

Q: What does receiving the award mean to you?

A: Personally, it is an honor to have the endless hours of mentoring, counseling, support, and editing of graduate papers and projects recognized by my colleagues. Providing genuine, meaningful and impactful supervision is a sacrifice on the supervisor’s part — it is time away from your family and your immediate work. It is time spent pouring your energy into shaping a future school psychologist. You should care for your intern the way you care for family.

Professionally, it is an honor to know that the supervision I provide meets the high standards established by the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP). It is no easy feat — it takes years of cultivating and perfecting one’s own craft before pouring into students. At the same time, I learn so much from interns through the latest science and practices they bring from their coursework.

Q: Can you describe the work you do in Trussville City Schools and how it contributes to student success and well-being?

A: I serve as one of two school psychologists for Trussville City Schools. I serve Hewitt-Trussville High School, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School and Magnolia Elementary School. Our work often involves identifying and supporting students with disabilities who need a Section 504 Plan or an Individualized Education Program (IEP). As a school psychologist, I assess students’ cognitive, academic, social-emotional and behavioral functioning to identify strengths, challenges and barriers to learning. I collaborate with educators, families and community providers to develop evidence-based interventions that support students’ academic success, mental health and overall well-being.