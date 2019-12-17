School board approves Orton-Gillingham training

× Expand Photo by Jacob Cole Homewood Board of Education Homewood Board of Education member Jill Kimbrell gives her comments at the board's Dec. 17 meeting.

The Homewood City Schools Board of Education at its Dec. 17 meeting voted to host the Birmingham area Orton-Gillingham Training for 20 teachers.

Homewood City Schools has already held the training once, but this will help more teachers complete it. The training gives different ways to teach reading and is geared toward helping children with dyslexia, though the strategy aids any student.

“The strategies are good for all kids,” Director of Student Services Cristy York said. “When you tap into different parts of their brain simultaneously, they’re more effective.”

After completing the kindergarten through second-grade training this fall, teachers in the third- to sixth-grade group will do their training in January. Special education teachers will also take part.

“They basically learn different strategies to use in the classroom,” York said. “For example, they might learn to spell words by tracing in a tray of sand. The tactile feeling of the sand helps their brain kind of internalize how the word is spelled correctly.”

Funding for 19 of the 20 teachers will come from the Homewood City Schools Foundation grant awarded to the district in October, with other funding coming from Title I resources.

In other business, the school board:

Approved a construction change order for the Homewood High School field for $198,095 to convert the field to sports turf with a concussion pad, among other items.

Approved a Homewood High flooring change to terrazzo flooring for $129,439.

Approved an update to the charged meal policy to ensure that elementary and special education students will at no time be denied a reimbursable meal.

The next board meeting will be held at Hall-Kent Elementary School on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 9 a.m.